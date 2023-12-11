Enrollment Now Open for DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL at Raue Center School For The Arts

Open enrollment for Raue Center School For Art's (RCSA) upcoming production of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical” begins December 15, 2023, for students ages 10 - 18.

Middle School is the worst. Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He'll leave that to his weird neighbor Fregley, or, maybe Greg's best friend, Rowley Jefferson. Will Greg's plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass, and don't be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who survived middle school with this hilarious and heartfelt musical. Based on the bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney, grab your hall pass for an adventure familiar to anyone who survived middle school with this hilarious and heartfelt musical.

Auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday, February 26 and 27, 2024, from 5:30 – 9:00 PM at RCSA's campus St. Mary's Episcopal Church 210 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake IL 60014. Callbacks are scheduled for Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 5:30 – 9:00 PM at St. Mary's. Show dates are Thursday, April 18 at 7 PM, Friday, April 19 at 7 pm, and Saturday, April 20 at 2 PM and 7 PM. Auditioners should prepare no more than 16 – 32 bars of a song from a musical. Auditioners should provide clean sheet music for the accompanist. No a cappella or tracks, please. Auditioners are also asked to prepare NO MORE than a 1-minute memorized monologue.

RCSA's director of education, Rob Scharlow will direct along with music director James Mablin.