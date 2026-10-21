Elgin Symphony Orchestra to Present HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at Raue Center
The premier regional orchestra combines artistic excellence with a family-friendly cultural experience in the far northwest suburbs.
Raue Center for the Arts will welcome the Elgin Symphony Orchestra (ESO) to the stage on Friday, December 11 at 8:00 PM for the annual Holiday Spectacular Concert, a festive tradition for families across the far northwest suburbs.
Known for delivering world-class music in a welcoming and relaxed environment, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra combines artistic excellence with a fun, cultural experience that rivals big-city performances — without the hassle. Since its founding in 1950, ESO has earned a reputation as one of the premier regional orchestras in the United States, celebrated for innovative programming, community outreach, and a commitment to social advocacy and economic development.
'We look forward to continuing our long tradition of bringing our Holiday Spectacular concert to the Raue Center for the Arts,' said Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. 'We are delighted to share the joy of the holiday season through our festive music and give families an opportunity to create lasting memories that often span multiple generations. It's our pleasure to partner with the Raue Center to make this concert convenient for families in the far northwest suburbs to experience.'
The Elgin Symphony Orchestra has been named 'Orchestra of the Year' four times by the Illinois Council of Orchestras (1988, 1999, 2005, and 2016) and was honored with a 2010 Elgin Image Award, recognizing its exceptional performances, innovative education programs, and vibrant community engagement initiatives.
Returning for this holiday favorite are ESO Music Director Chad Goodman and the Elgin Master Chorale. Goodman, the fifth music director in ESO's history, was selected following a competitive international search. He previously served as conducting fellow at the New World Symphony and assistant conductor for the San Francisco Symphony, and has guest-conducted orchestras including Greensboro, Baton Rouge, and San Francisco Chamber Orchestra. He holds a Bachelor of Music from the Eastman School of Music and a Master of Music from San Francisco State University.
Andrew Lewis, music director of the Elgin Master Chorale, described by the Chicago Tribune as 'the inspiring conductor, scholar, and educator,' joins Goodman in bringing the holiday music to life. Lewis also serves as Artistic Director of Bella Voce and Bella Voce Sinfonia, Choirmaster at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Evanston, faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and assistant conductor of the Chicago Symphony Chorus.
This year's Holiday Spectacular promises an evening of joyous music, festive cheer, and unforgettable memories for all ages.
RaueNOW Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee, easy exchanges and more! Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.
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