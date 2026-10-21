Phil Vassar Brings 25 Years of Paradise Tour to Raue Center

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Phil Vassar will bring his 25 Years of Paradise Tour to Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, December 12, 2026, at 7 pm.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breakout hit 'Just Another Day in Paradise,' Vassar will take audiences on a musical journey through a career filled with chart-topping songs, memorable melodies, and heartfelt storytelling. Fans can look forward to favorites including 'Carlene,' 'Six-Pack Summer,' 'American Child,' and more, along with the energetic, piano-driven performances that have made Vassar a favorite among country music fans.

A celebrated singer-songwriter, Vassar has earned 10 No. 1 hits, 27 Top 40 singles, and recognition as the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist. His songwriting talents extend beyond his own recordings, with hits written for country stars including Tim McGRaw, Alan Jackson, Jo Dee Messina and Collin Raye.

Known for blending catchy hooks with relatable stories, Vassar has built a career connecting with audiences through music that stands the test of time. His 25 Years of Paradise Tour celebrates not only a signature hit but also the songs, stories, and fans that have shaped his remarkable journey.

Whether longtime fans have followed Vassar since the beginning or newer listeners know him through his enduring country hits, this performance promises a memorable night of live music at Raue Center.

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