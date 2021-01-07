Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Kicks Off All-Audio 9th Season with BREAKZ by Cris Eli Blak

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre emerges from 2020 with a 9th season that focuses on the theatre of the mind through the medium of audio drama. The first offering is Breakz, by Cris Eli Blak, the inaugural episode of EFCT's monthly audio drama anthology podcast, The Half Hour Audio Hour.

Breakz tells the story of Alfie X, a rapper with huge mainstream popularity, who finds himself at the center of a career crossroads after he makes a highly public and out-ofcharacter statement following the police shooting of an unarmed black man. Will he walk back his comments to hold onto his fame, as his publicist wants him to, or will he speak his mind? Breakz asks the questions we all must ask ourselves when faces with the choice between complacency and justice.

Breakz was directed by Christopher Sylvie, and features Justice Hall (Alfie), Jacquelyn Haas (Imani Ahmad), and Andrew Pond* (Jessie McCartney). Daniel Houle* was Sound Designer and Engineer.

Breakz launches on The Half Hour Audio Hour podcast on all major podcast sites January 10th, and runs through Saturday, February 13th. A new original audio drama will premiere the second Sunday of every month on The Half Hour Audio Hour.

The Half Hour Audio Hour, and all of EFCT's upcoming audio drama projects, focuses on highlighting the stories and voices of women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ artists. More info/donations at https://redcircle.com/shows/half-hour-audio-hour *indicates Eclectic Full Contact Company Member