Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces 10th Season

The season includes PATCHWORK 2: ECLECTIC BOOGALOO and THE WONDER.

Jan. 07, 2023  

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces 10th Season

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre's 10th season is focused on new works and new directions. The season starts with:

PATCHWORK 2: ECLECTIC BOOGALOO

Join Eclectic for the 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival. Nine of the best new one-act plays from around the world, performed in rotating rep, highlighting this year's theme of Yearning. Plays are adjudicated by a panel of Chicago Theatre Community luminaries, with a $259 prize for he panel's favorite playwright.

This year's playwrights include: Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, Dana Hall, Lena Kaminsky, Aly Kantor, Elizabeth A. M. Keel, Nina Mansfield, Becky Schlomann, Courtney Taylor, and Michael Wells-Oakes.

Directors include: Michelle Annette*, Rashaad Bond, Brandii Champagne, Ben Locke, Stephanie Murphy, Alexis Vaselopulos*, Lexy Weixel, Anthony Williams, and Joel Willison,

*denotes EFCT Company member

RUN INFORMATION:

February 10-19th at The Edge Theatre 5451 N Broadway.

Fri/Sat nights ar 7:20, Sundays at 3:00

In Person Tickets $25 Livestream $20

THE WONDER

A WORLD PREMIERE

An American Midwestern Ghost Story by Maggie Lou Rader

No feeling is more powerless than parenting a child with an untreatable illness. Or more painful than the eventuality of saying goodbye. So if an allegedly supernatural occurrence could ease the grief and offer hope, would you accept it? Inspired by the first reported case of spirit possession in America, this 2021 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference honoree explores the emotions faced by two Illinois families, and the enigmatic events that would keep their daughters' memories alive.

RUN INFORMATION

Previews April 18-20 at 7:30

Regular Run April 21st-May 13th

Th-Sat eves at 7:30, Sat matinee at 2:00, Sundays at 3:00

In Person Tickets $30 Livestream $20

More information about the shows and subscriptions can be found at eclectic-theatre.com




Photos: Pegasus Theatre Chicagos 36th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Begins Tomorrow Photo
Photos: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 36th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Begins Tomorrow
Pegasus Theatre Chicago’s 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, is now playing through Saturday, Jan. 28 at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen.
Porchlight Announces The New Faces In NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1951, January 23 And 24 Photo
Porchlight Announces The New Faces In NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1951, January 23 And 24
Porchlight Music Theatre announces the cast of New Faces for its latest offering in its 2022 - 2023 season, New Faces Sing Broadway 1951, hosted by multi-award winner and Broadway veteran David Girolmo, directed by David Fiorello with music direction and arrangements by Dr. Michael McBride.
Two Shows Added to Comedian ASHLEY GAVINS Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre Photo
Two Shows Added to Comedian ASHLEY GAVIN'S Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre
Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added two additional stand-up performances for comedian Ashley Gavin on Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Natalie Weiss to Star as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre Photo
Natalie Weiss to Star as 'The Witch' in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Up next in Paramount Theatre’s 2022-23 Broadway Series is Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, February 1-March 19, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 36th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Begins TomorrowPhotos: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 36th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Begins Tomorrow
January 6, 2023

Pegasus Theatre Chicago’s 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, is now playing through Saturday, Jan. 28 at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen.
Porchlight Announces The New Faces In NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1951, January 23 And 24Porchlight Announces The New Faces In NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1951, January 23 And 24
January 6, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre announces the cast of New Faces for its latest offering in its 2022 - 2023 season, New Faces Sing Broadway 1951, hosted by multi-award winner and Broadway veteran David Girolmo, directed by David Fiorello with music direction and arrangements by Dr. Michael McBride.
Two Shows Added to Comedian ASHLEY GAVIN'S Sold-Out Engagement at The Den TheatreTwo Shows Added to Comedian ASHLEY GAVIN'S Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre
January 6, 2023

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added two additional stand-up performances for comedian Ashley Gavin on Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Natalie Weiss to Star as 'The Witch' in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount TheatreNatalie Weiss to Star as 'The Witch' in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
January 6, 2023

Up next in Paramount Theatre’s 2022-23 Broadway Series is Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, February 1-March 19, 2023.
Single Tickets For Music Theatre Works' AVENUE Q And PIPPIN Go On Sale Tuesday, January 10Single Tickets For Music Theatre Works' AVENUE Q And PIPPIN Go On Sale Tuesday, January 10
January 5, 2023

Music Theater Works has announced single tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. for its first two productions in its 43rd season of productions, Avenue Q, March 9 – April 2, and Pippin, June 1 – June 25, at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd.
share