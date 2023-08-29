EURYDICE Comes to Writers Theatre in September

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Artistic Director Braden Abraham, kicks off its 2023/24 Season with Eurydice. Eurydice is written by Wilmette native and acclaimed playwright Sarah Ruhl and marks the directorial debut of Braden Abraham at Writers Theatre. Eurydice will be presented September 21-– October 22, 2023 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. The Press Opening is Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The newlywed and newly dead Eurydice arrives in the underworld without memories or language and struggles to recover her humanity with the aid of the father she lost years ago. When Orpheus arrives to rescue her, Eurydice must choose between staying with her father or escaping with her husband—between life and death. Pulitzer and Tony nominated playwright and North Shore native Sarah Ruhl infuses the ancient myth with humor, poetry, and hope as this classic heroine finds her voice.

“Eurydice has been praised for its originality and its poetic language, and it has been produced all over the world. Sarah Ruhl grew up just down the road in Wilmette, and Eurydice may be one of Sarah’s most personal plays,” comments Braden Abraham. “What makes this ancient myth so enticing as to continue to invite interpretation? Over the millennia, poems, operas, songs, and paintings have interpreted and re-interpreted this story about the power of love and the importance of letting go. Sarah Ruhl’s arresting version explores themes of love, loss, and grief, but it is also a joyous, hopeful play about the endurance of the human spirit.”

The cast includes: John Gregorio (Father), Kenneth La’Ron Hamilton (Orpheus), Susaan Jamshidi (Loud Stone), Elizabeth Ledo (Little Stone), John Lister (Big Stone), Sarah Price (Eurydice), and Larry Yando (Nasty Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld). The understudies are Jazmín Corona, Tyler Meredith, Brandon J. Sapp, and Austin Tichenor.

The creative team includes: Courtney O'Neill (Scenic Designer), Danielle Nieves (Costume Designer), Marcus Doshi (Lighting Designer), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Designer & Composition), Micah Figueroa (Intimacy Director), and Tonya Lockyer (Movement Director). The stage manager is Katie Klemme and the assistant stage manager is Kate Nagorski.

Tickets, priced $35-$90, are now on sale at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org.