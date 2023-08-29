EURYDICE Comes to Writers Theatre in September

Eurydice will be presented September 21-– October 22, 2023 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
New Jason Robert Brown/Taylor Mac Musical MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Premi Photo 3 New Jason Robert Brown Musical to Premiere at Goodman Theatre
Directors Phylicia Rashad and Jess McLeod Join Steppenwolf Theatre Company's 2023/24 Seaso Photo 4 Phylicia Rashad Joins Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s 2023/24 Season

EURYDICE Comes to Writers Theatre in September

 Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Artistic Director Braden Abraham, kicks off its 2023/24 Season with Eurydice. Eurydice is written by Wilmette native and acclaimed playwright Sarah Ruhl and marks the directorial debut of Braden Abraham at Writers Theatre.  Eurydice will be presented September 21-– October 22, 2023 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. The Press Opening is Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The newlywed and newly dead Eurydice arrives in the underworld without memories or language and struggles to recover her humanity with the aid of the father she lost years ago. When Orpheus arrives to rescue her, Eurydice must choose between staying with her father or escaping with her husband—between life and death. Pulitzer and Tony nominated playwright and North Shore native Sarah Ruhl infuses the ancient myth with humor, poetry, and hope as this classic heroine finds her voice.

“Eurydice has been praised for its originality and its poetic language, and it has been produced all over the world. Sarah Ruhl grew up just down the road in Wilmette, and Eurydice may be one of Sarah’s most personal plays,” comments Braden Abraham. “What makes this ancient myth so enticing as to continue to invite interpretation?  Over the millennia, poems, operas, songs, and paintings have interpreted and re-interpreted this story about the power of love and the importance of letting go. Sarah Ruhl’s arresting version explores themes of love, loss, and grief, but it is also a joyous, hopeful play about the endurance of the human spirit.”

The cast includes: John Gregorio (Father), Kenneth La’Ron Hamilton (Orpheus), Susaan Jamshidi (Loud Stone), Elizabeth Ledo (Little Stone), John Lister (Big Stone), Sarah Price (Eurydice), and Larry Yando (Nasty Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld). The understudies are Jazmín Corona, Tyler Meredith, Brandon J. Sapp, and Austin Tichenor.

The creative team includes: Courtney O'Neill (Scenic Designer), Danielle Nieves (Costume Designer), Marcus Doshi (Lighting Designer), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Designer & Composition), Micah Figueroa (Intimacy Director), and Tonya Lockyer (Movement Director). The stage manager is Katie Klemme and the assistant stage manager is Kate Nagorski.

Tickets, priced $35-$90, are now on sale at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Photo
Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Fans at Raue Center

Get your tie-dye ready for a memorable night filled with incredible music as Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Experience, a Grateful Dead tribute band, hits Raue Center’s stage on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM. 

2
THE BUTTCRACKER Reveals Cast and Special Events Photo
THE BUTTCRACKER Reveals Cast and Special Events

The sold-out sensation, The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque, has announced its cast and special events for the 2023 engagement.

3
Evanston 2nd Act Players Reveals Cast For Fall Show SO NOW, WHAT? Photo
Evanston 2nd Act Players Reveals Cast For Fall Show SO NOW, WHAT?

Prepare for an exceptional theatrical experience as Evanston 2nd Act Players present 'So Now, What?' Don't miss this must-see fall show that explores themes of reflection, resilience, and the search for meaning. Secure your tickets today!

4
Hell in a Handbag Productions Unveils Exciting Lineup of Three World Premieres for 2023/24 Photo
Hell in a Handbag Productions Unveils Exciting Lineup of Three World Premieres for 2023/24 Season

Get the latest news from Hell in a Handbag Productions as they reveal their thrilling lineup of three world premieres for the upcoming 2023/24 season. Learn about the dates and venues for these highly anticipated shows and make sure you mark your calendars.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Inside Kids Night on Broadway Video
Inside Kids Night on Broadway
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/31-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby
Citadel Theatre Company (4/17-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (2/14-2/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Viva Vivaldi!
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nacirema Society
Goodman Theatre in the Albert (9/16-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breaking Up is Hard to Do: John Michael Dias Sings Neil Sedaka
The Marriott Theatre (9/11-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Viva Vivaldi!
Harris Theater for Music and Dance (10/16-10/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You