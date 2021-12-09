Drury Lane Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season

With Tony Award-winning musicals A Chorus Line and Rogers and Hammerstein's The King and I, plus the empowering story of Steel Magnolias, Agatha Christie's classic whodunnit Murder on the Orient Express, and the family-friendly holiday spectacular Elf the Musical, Drury Lane introduces what's sure to be a thrilling 2022/23 theatre season. Drury Lane's new season runs April 2022 - March 2023 at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

"We really wanted to celebrate human connections this season," said Associate Artistic Director Matthew Carney. "Whether it's friends, newfound family or even foes, these stories teach us that we're always stronger together."

For the 68th season, the Drury Lane Theatre performance schedule is 1:30pm on Wednesdays, 1:30 and 8pm on Thursdays, 8pm on Fridays, 3 and 8pm on Saturdays and 2 and 6pm on Sundays.

Subscriptions are on sale now starting at $170. This includes priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, discounts at partner hotels, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLane.com/Subscribe. Student group tickets start at just $40 and Senior tickets start at just $42 for matinee performances. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at 630-530-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.

Before or after the show, theatre-goers can enjoy delicious onsite dining at Lucille Restaurant featuring seasonal pre-fixe menus and an elegant atmosphere.

The Drury Lane Theatre Mainstage 2022/23 Season

Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Based on "Anna and the King of Siam" by Margaret Landon

Originally Choreographed by Jerome Robbins

April 1 - May 22, 2022

Press Opening: April 7, 2022

Rated G

British tutor Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam struggle with cultural differences after Anna arrives at the royal palace in Bangkok. Inspired by true events, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is a tale of the human experience, exploring the historical intricacies of class, race, and politics in 1862. Featuring beloved songs like "Shall We Dance?" and "Getting to Know You," this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic won 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical.

Steel Magnolias

By Robert Harling

June 10 - July 21, 2022

Opening: June 16, 2022

Rated PG

In a beauty parlor in northwestern Louisiana, life is anything but boring. Steel Magnolias follows six women over the course of three years as they face life's challenges together and find comfort in one another. Embracing both laughter and tears, this story celebrates the power of female friendship.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig

August 31 - October 23, 2022

Opening: September 8, 2022

Rated PG

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The next morning, an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on famed detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before they strike again. Ken Ludwig's witty and gripping adaptation of Agatha Christie's timeless murder mystery will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Elf the Musical

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum

November 9, 2022 - January 8, 2023

Opening: November 17, 2022

Rated PG

After discovering he is really a human raised as an elf, Buddy makes the journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his birth father, sharing the true meaning of Christmas along the way. Based on the hit film, Elf the Musical brings heart, hilarity, and joy to you and your family this holiday season. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

A Chorus Line

Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett

Book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

January 25 - March 26, 2023

Opening: February 2, 2023

Rated PG-13

This impassioned backstage look at the intimate lives of dancers auditioning for a Broadway chorus brilliantly combines stunning song and dance with a compelling, moving story. Beloved around the world, A Chorus Line is the ultimate love letter to Broadway and features memorable numbers including "What I Did for Love," "One," and "I Hope I Get It." The iconic musical won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in addition to nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Theatre for Young Audiences 2022/23 Season

Shrek the Musical

Book and Lyrics by David Linday-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

April 21 - May 21, 2022

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

November 25 - December 30, 2022

Resume your tradition or start a new one by gathering the whole family for the exciting return of Drury Lane Theatre's heartwarming production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Set in Victorian-era London, A Christmas Carol tells the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts that visit him one fateful Christmas Eve hoping to change his miserly ways. Complete with falling snow and magical illusions, the play is a visually stunning experience and, at one hour long, perfect for children of all ages.