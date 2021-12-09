Drury Lane Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season
Drury Lane’s new season runs April 2022 – March 2023 at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.
With Tony Award-winning musicals A Chorus Line and Rogers and Hammerstein's The King and I, plus the empowering story of Steel Magnolias, Agatha Christie's classic whodunnit Murder on the Orient Express, and the family-friendly holiday spectacular Elf the Musical, Drury Lane introduces what's sure to be a thrilling 2022/23 theatre season. Drury Lane's new season runs April 2022 - March 2023 at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.
"We really wanted to celebrate human connections this season," said Associate Artistic Director Matthew Carney. "Whether it's friends, newfound family or even foes, these stories teach us that we're always stronger together."
For the 68th season, the Drury Lane Theatre performance schedule is 1:30pm on Wednesdays, 1:30 and 8pm on Thursdays, 8pm on Fridays, 3 and 8pm on Saturdays and 2 and 6pm on Sundays.
Subscriptions are on sale now starting at $170. This includes priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, discounts at partner hotels, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLane.com/Subscribe. Student group tickets start at just $40 and Senior tickets start at just $42 for matinee performances. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at 630-530-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.
Before or after the show, theatre-goers can enjoy delicious onsite dining at Lucille Restaurant featuring seasonal pre-fixe menus and an elegant atmosphere.
The Drury Lane Theatre Mainstage 2022/23 Season
Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I
Music by Richard Rodgers
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Based on "Anna and the King of Siam" by Margaret Landon
Originally Choreographed by Jerome Robbins
April 1 - May 22, 2022
Press Opening: April 7, 2022
Rated G
British tutor Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam struggle with cultural differences after Anna arrives at the royal palace in Bangkok. Inspired by true events, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is a tale of the human experience, exploring the historical intricacies of class, race, and politics in 1862. Featuring beloved songs like "Shall We Dance?" and "Getting to Know You," this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic won 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical.
Steel Magnolias
June 10 - July 21, 2022
Opening: June 16, 2022
Rated PG
In a beauty parlor in northwestern Louisiana, life is anything but boring. Steel Magnolias follows six women over the course of three years as they face life's challenges together and find comfort in one another. Embracing both laughter and tears, this story celebrates the power of female friendship.
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig
August 31 - October 23, 2022
Opening: September 8, 2022
Rated PG
Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The next morning, an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on famed detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before they strike again. Ken Ludwig's witty and gripping adaptation of Agatha Christie's timeless murder mystery will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Elf the Musical
Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin
Music by Matthew Sklar
Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum
November 9, 2022 - January 8, 2023
Opening: November 17, 2022
Rated PG
After discovering he is really a human raised as an elf, Buddy makes the journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his birth father, sharing the true meaning of Christmas along the way. Based on the hit film, Elf the Musical brings heart, hilarity, and joy to you and your family this holiday season. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!
A Chorus Line
Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett
Book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante
Music by Marvin Hamlisch
Lyrics by Edward Kleban
January 25 - March 26, 2023
Opening: February 2, 2023
Rated PG-13
This impassioned backstage look at the intimate lives of dancers auditioning for a Broadway chorus brilliantly combines stunning song and dance with a compelling, moving story. Beloved around the world, A Chorus Line is the ultimate love letter to Broadway and features memorable numbers including "What I Did for Love," "One," and "I Hope I Get It." The iconic musical won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in addition to nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The Theatre for Young Audiences 2022/23 Season
Shrek the Musical
Book and Lyrics by David Linday-Abaire
Music by Jeanine Tesori
April 21 - May 21, 2022
"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.
A Christmas Carol
November 25 - December 30, 2022
Resume your tradition or start a new one by gathering the whole family for the exciting return of Drury Lane Theatre's heartwarming production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Set in Victorian-era London, A Christmas Carol tells the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts that visit him one fateful Christmas Eve hoping to change his miserly ways. Complete with falling snow and magical illusions, the play is a visually stunning experience and, at one hour long, perfect for children of all ages.