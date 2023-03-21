Downtown Alive! Returns to RiverEdge Park

Aurora's long popular, low cost Downtown Alive! concert series returns to RiverEdge Park in 2023 with two popular music acts, Too Hype Crew on Friday, June 30, and 7th heaven on Friday, July 7.

Too Hype Crew is a tribute to old school '80s, '90s, early '00s hip hop, featuring all live music from a six-piece band plus choreographed "Fly Girl" dancers, all packaged in a family friendly way.

7th heaven, a Chicagoland pop rock staple for 38 years, is best known for their signature "30 Songs in 30 Minutes" medley of hits from the '70s and '80s.

Both shows offer a budget-friendly way to end the work week, enjoying live music with friends and family on a warm summer night along the banks of the beautiful Fox River.

Purchase tickets before June 1 to take advantage of early bird discounts. Tickets for each concert are only $2 early bird; $5 regular. Both concerts start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge's satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission. Fees not included.

The Downtown Alive! concert series at RiverEdge Park is sponsored by EarthMover Credit Union, committed to providing high quality entertainment at an affordable price in downtown Aurora.