Downtown Alive! Returns to RiverEdge Park

Performances are  on Friday, June 30, and 7th heaven on Friday, July 7.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Aurora's long popular, low cost Downtown Alive! concert series returns to RiverEdge Park in 2023 with two popular music acts, Too Hype Crew on Friday, June 30, and 7th heaven on Friday, July 7.

Too Hype Crew is a tribute to old school '80s, '90s, early '00s hip hop, featuring all live music from a six-piece band plus choreographed "Fly Girl" dancers, all packaged in a family friendly way.

7th heaven, a Chicagoland pop rock staple for 38 years, is best known for their signature "30 Songs in 30 Minutes" medley of hits from the '70s and '80s.

Both shows offer a budget-friendly way to end the work week, enjoying live music with friends and family on a warm summer night along the banks of the beautiful Fox River.

Purchase tickets before June 1 to take advantage of early bird discounts. Tickets for each concert are only $2 early bird; $5 regular. Both concerts start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge's satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission. Fees not included.

The Downtown Alive! concert series at RiverEdge Park is sponsored by EarthMover Credit Union, committed to providing high quality entertainment at an affordable price in downtown Aurora.




The Artistic Home presents Moira Buffini's comedy Dying For It, directed by Monica Payne, playing March 18 – April 23, 2023 at The Den's Bookspan Theatre.
The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Hari Kondabolu for four stand-up performances on June 2 & 3, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
This summer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents a 75-minute stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film and Tony Award-winning stage musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast, directed and choreographed by Amber Mak.
The League of Chicago Theatres has awarded the 2023 Samuel G. Roberson Jr. Resident Fellowship to artist/activist Tonika Lewis Johnson and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble to collaborate on The Folded Map Project.

Idle Muse Theatre Company presents the world premiere of The Last Queen of Camelot, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, now playing through April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. See photos from the production!
The Artistic Home presents Moira Buffini’s comedy Dying For It, directed by Monica Payne, playing March 18 – April 23, 2023 at The Den’s Bookspan Theatre. See first look photos from the production.
The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Hari Kondabolu for four stand-up performances on June 2 & 3, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
This summer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents a 75-minute stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film and Tony Award-winning stage musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast, directed and choreographed by Amber Mak. Dazzling production numbers, including the title song and the showstopping 'Be Our Guest,' will fill the Courtyard Theater, introducing young audiences to the magic of live theater.
The League of Chicago Theatres has awarded the 2023 Samuel G. Roberson Jr. Resident Fellowship to artist/activist Tonika Lewis Johnson and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble to collaborate on The Folded Map Project.
