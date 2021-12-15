Deeply Rooted Winter Classes Begin In January

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater announces its Dance Education program winter session of classes in person at its home base, Ballet Chicago, 17 N. State Street, Chicago, and virtually. Registration is now open at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.



The Youth Ensemble is for dancers ages 12-18 to receive training in ballet and modern, participate in repertory workshops led by Deeply Rooted Artistic Team, and experience mentorship with Deeply Rooted company members. Students have opportunities to perform throughout the Chicago area and participate in a culminating Dance Education Showcase.



In-Studio

Sundays, January 9-February 20, 2022, 3-6:30 p.m.

In-Studio Full Session Tuition: $300



Virtual

Sundays, January 9-February 20, 2022, 3-4:30 p.m.

Virtual 7-Class Pass: $120 (technique class only)

Virtual Single Session Fee: $20



Mature H.O.T Women

The Mature H.O.T. Women program, for women ages 25 and older who are Health-conscious, Optimistic, and Triumphant, provides technical training and repertory workshops to strengthen the body, challenge the mind, and nourish the spirit through a synergy of modern, ballet, and African dance techniques.



In-Studio and Virtual

Tuesdays, January 11-March 1, 2022, 7:15-9:15 p.m.

In-Studio and Virtual Full Session Tuition: $200

In-Studio and Virtual Single Session Fee: $25



Company Class

Company Class provides training in ballet, modern, and African-based techniques led by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team and guest artists for advanced, pre-professional, and professional-level dancers ages 16 and older.



In-Studio

Thursdays, January 6-February 24, 2022, 10-11:30 a.m.

In-Studio 8-Class Pass: $120

In-Studio Single Session Fee: $20



Virtual

Sundays, January 9-February 20, 2022, 3-4:30 p.m.

Virtual 7-Class Pass: $120

Virtual Single Session Fee: $20



Programming is subject to change due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, masks are required at all times in the studios and throughout the premises. While in-person programming will be compliant with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety and appropriate protections for dancers and instructors, a shift to virtual programming is possible depending on circumstances surrounding COVID-19 variants.



Deeply Rooted is exploring opportunities to expand the accessibility of its Dance Education program at new locations. Dance Education staff will embark upon a pop-up class tour in Chicago's South Side neighborhoods beginning in January; for information or to suggest a possible location, please contact Dance Education Manager Samantha Brown, samantha@deeplyrootedproductions.org.



In February, Deeply Rooted will begin offering classes, under the banner Creative Communities Program, at the Mayfair Arts Center, 8701 S. Bennett Avenue, Chicago, featuring Mature H.O.T. Women and new options including the Men Moving Workshop, Story-Bridge Workshop, and Open Community dance classes for ages 7-17. More information will be available in January 2022.



Deeply Rooted's Dance Education program offers spring sessions beginning in March and a Summer Dance Intensive. For more information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org .



For online registration and information about instructors and other details,

visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.