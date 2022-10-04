Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Premieres An Homage To Quincy Jones at Auditorium Theatre Next Month

The Auditorium Theatre (Chicago's landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) proudly presents Deeply Rooted Dance Theater-a Chicago-based African-American contemporary dance company-in a one-night-only performance Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the theatre's Chicago Dance series. Tickets are $25-69 and are available at auditoriumtheatre.org.

The program features the world premiere of Q After Dark, a joyous celebration of the music of Chicago's legendary Quincy Jones. The Deeply Rooted dancers perform choreography by the company's Artistic Team-Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer, Associate Artistic Director Gary Abbott, Creative/Executive Director Kevin Iega Jeff, and Joshua L. Ishmon-with live music by a super-ensemble of musicians led by Sam Thousand.

In a company premiere by acclaimed choreographer Ulysses Dove, Deeply Rooted performs Vespers, a dramatic work full of raw energy and profound grace. Inspired by Dove's memories of his grandmother's place of worship, Vespers showcases the athleticism and grace of six female dancers propelled by Mikel Rouse's electronic score. The National Endowment for the Arts has approved a grant in the amount of $20,000 to support the commission of Deeply Rooted's performance of Vespers.

Completing the program are revivals of two works choreographed by Co-Founder and Creative/Executive Director Kevin Iega Jeff: Aisatnaf, in which a woodland creature frolics to Ballet Fantasy for Strings and Harp by Lee Holdridge, and Junto, a spirited celebration of unity set to music by Pat Metheny.

"We are privileged to have such a diverse array of Chicago dancers perform on our stage through the Chicago Dance Series." says Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "Deeply Rooted Dance Theater thrilled Auditorium audiences last season, and we look forward to welcoming them back."

"The genius of Quincy Jones has been part of the fabric of Deeply Rooted from the company's inception," says Deeply Rooted Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer. "His music has inspired many ballets in our repertory. It is only fitting that we honor this musical giant and humanitarian, whose roots are on the South Side of Chicago. The dancers have loved working with Sam Thousand and his ensemble of musicians to offer a truly joyous tribute to a Chicago legend."