Dazzling Contemporary Circus Performance Cirque FLIP Fabrique: BLIZZARD Comes To The MAC, February 3

BLIZZARD combines a wide range of artistic disciplines to create a richly diverse performance full of visual poetry and humor for a “fresh as the driven snow”.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The McAninch Arts Center (MAC) presents the visually stunning Cirque FLIP Fabrique: “BLIZZARD” at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. “BLIZZARD” combines a wide range of artistic disciplines to create a richly diverse performance full of visual poetry and humor for a “fresh as the driven snow” take on contemporary circus.

With astonishing settings, including a trampoline wall, a massive rotating prism, imitation snow and snowballs; original music and a cast featuring some of the most exciting circus performers working today, “BLIZZARD” is a thrilling 75-minute winter delight that is perfect for all ages.

“BLIZZARD” is the story of a group of friends, each as unique as snowflakes, who embark on an otherworldly, whimsical journey into the dead of winter armed with amazing juggling, aerial acrobatics and trapeze skills. The New York Times says, “FLIP Fabrique projects an irrepressible spirit of fun and, yes, it's catching;” and the Santa Barbara Independent calls it “a madly entertaining ‘Canadian Winter Survival Guide'.” The acrobats include Jérémy St-Jean, Hugo Ouellet-Côté, Justine Méthé-Crozat, William Jutras, Samuel Ramos, Alana Moggridge, Daniel Sullivan and Thierry Proulx. Musician/performer/writer and arranger is Ben Nesrallah. Stage Director is Olivier Normand.

“Cirque FLIP Fabrique is a circus company based in Québec, Canada. Born out of the dreams and the friendship of circus performers in 2011, this troupe is renowned around the world for its beloved production combining astonishing feats to true visual poetry. Composed of world-class artists who have worked with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize, the troupe crafts contemporary circus shows with an uncanny ability to have fun and move the audience. In addition to its large-scale shows presented every summer in Québec City since 2015, the troupe, continues to perform around the globe in the most prestigious circus institutions and festivals including the Avignon and Edinburgh Fringe festivals.

The McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage presents Cirque FLIP Fabrique: “BLIZZARD” at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets are $39-$49. For tickets or more information visit Click Here or call 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open noon-6 p.m., Tuesday– Saturday and two hours prior to performances.




