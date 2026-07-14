David Sedaris to Return to Raue Center for the Arts in October

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The Raue Center for the Arts will welcome best-selling author and internationally acclaimed humorist David Sedaris for an evening of sharp observations, personal stories, and laugh-out-loud humor on Monday, October 12 at 7:00 PM.

With a career spanning decades, Sedaris has become one of America's most beloved writers, known for his ability to transform everyday experiences into brilliantly funny and deeply relatable stories. His best-selling books—including Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and Calypso—have earned him a devoted global following and critical acclaim.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable night as Sedaris takes the stage to share new and unpublished material alongside fan favorites, delivered in his signature style—equal parts sardonic, heartfelt, and wildly entertaining.

Following the performance, guests are invited to stay for a special book signing with David Sedaris. Please note that no photography will be permitted during the event or book signing, per the artist's request.

'David Sedaris is a master storyteller whose humor resonates across generations,' said a Raue Center spokesperson. 'We're honored to bring his unique voice to our stage for what promises to be an incredible evening.'

Tickets start at $54, with RaueNOW Members receiving 30% savings and no per-ticket fee. Tickets are available now through the Raue Center Box Office or online at rauecenter.org.

Tickets start at $84*

RaueNOW Members tickets start at $56* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.

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