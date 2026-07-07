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Clay Jenkinson to Portray Thomas Jefferson at Raue Center For The Arts

The performance will take place on Saturday, October 17.

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Clay Jenkinson to Portray Thomas Jefferson at Raue Center For The Arts

Step into the mind of one of America's most complex and influential Founding Fathers as acclaimed humanities scholar and historical interpreter Clay Jenkinson takes the stage as Thomas Jefferson on Saturday, October 17 at 1 PM at Raue Center For The Arts.

Using the renowned Chautauqua method, Jenkinson delivers a compelling first-person portrayal that invites audiences to experience Jefferson not as a distant figure in history, but as a living, breathing voice of the early republic. Through meticulous research and masterful storytelling, Jenkinson explores Jefferson's ideals, contradictions, policies, and personal life with depth and nuance.

The performance typically features a monologue in character, followed by an interactive Q&A session in which Jenkinson remains as Jefferson, responding to audience questions from the perspective of the third president himself. The experience concludes with a post-performance discussion, offering historical context and scholarly insight that deepens understanding of Jefferson's legacy.

Both entertaining and thought-provoking, this unique theatrical event offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with history in an intimate and enlightening format.

Clay Jenkinson is a nationally recognized humanities scholar, author, and performer known for his portrayals of historical figures, particularly Thomas Jefferson. A Rhodes Scholar and recipient of the National Humanities Medal, Jenkinson has dedicated his career to bringing American history to life through scholarship and performance. He is the founder of the Theodore Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University and a frequent commentator on public radio and television. Through his work, Jenkinson fosters meaningful conversations about democracy, leadership, and the enduring relevance of America's founding ideals.

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