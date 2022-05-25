Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Announces June Events and Performers Including a Tony Viewing Party

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of June performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. Performers, tickets and more are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Please note: All patrons must be 21 years old or older. Masks are suggested for all guests when not seated or drinking

All performances in The Cabaret are ticketed events with a two-drink minimum on the night of the performance.

Cindy Firing & Josphine Sanges

Carry On!

Thursday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are 25 with a two-drink minimum

Two singers from different cities hatch a cross-promotion plan and end up becoming friends while navigating distance, disease and duets. Together they explore the myriad ways one carries on - whether traveling light, feeling wary, or making merry.

Laura Dellis

Halfway to Fifty

Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a two-drink minimum

Come celebrate Laura's 25th birthday as she recounts thrilling, surprising and often funny stories from her life and she will be singing too! This hilarious one woman show will have you begging for more...or less- only time will tell.

Midwest Cabaret Conference

Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of The Midwest Cabaret Conference

Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum

Join 20 phenomenal singers who are some of the talented alumni of the conference over this past decade. This year is a special celebration of some of our decade's best singers and finest performers.

Fiorello Studios Presents

Mackenzie Maples sings Celine Dion

Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Join Fiorello Studios for the fourth show in a 5-part series of unique cabaret experiences; this edition features the incredible Mackenzie Maples performing an original work centered around the music of Celine Dion.

Sex and the Windy City: An Unofficial Musical Parody

Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum

"Sex and the City" fans and Chicagoans alike will fall head over Monolo Blahnik heels for this musical parody of the famed HBO show. Carrie Bradshaw and friends encounter a literal rude awakening when they find themselves transported from their beloved New York City to the Windy City. As the core four try to make sense of their surroundings, they learn there's a lot to love about the Midwest, and it might be just the right time to give Chic-ago a go.

Tony Awards Viewing Party!

Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

No Cover, No Minimum

In the Piano Bar

Sunday night social lounge goes to the Tony Awards. Well, technically, we're bringing the 2022 Tony Awards to you. Join Micky York and Davenport's singing serving staff for a watch party in the front room. Enjoy games, sing-a-longs and more, as Davenport's celebrates the best of Broadway.

Fiorello Studios presents

Monday, June 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Join Fiorello Studios for the fifth show in a 5-part series of Unique Cabaret Experiences; this edition features the incredible Rebecca Prescott performing an original work centered around the music of James Taylor.

Barbara Dixon

Barbara Unplugged: An Intimate Evening with Broadway's Barbara Dixon

Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 with a two-drink minimum

TikTok sensation, Broadway Barbara, makes her Chicago debut following a run of raucous, sold-out shows in Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco! Do not miss this unforgettable, one-night-only performance of Barbara Unplugged - the definitive Barbara Dixon experience, packed full of songs, stories and (if you're lucky) a Fosse dance move or two.

Midweek Melodies

Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12 with a two-drink minimum

Come hear an evening of jazz, gospel, blues, rock and Latin rhythms. Five great singers, Arlene Armstrong, Joyce Thomas, Patrick Davis, Sonia Oyola and Tirzah Blomberg, singing what they sing best with Drew Fase, emcee, and Dan Stetzel, music director.

Miggie Snyder

Miggie Snyder LIVE

Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Come see Miggie Snyder live on her summer 2022 tour. Snyder is so excited to be on her first ever tour and traveling across the USA this year. She is absolutely thrilled to be back at Davenport's after her debut show here last year. This show will include a variety of her original songs, as well as covers of songs from some of her favorite artists.

Jackie Smook and Jackson Zinn'rowthorn

Under Your Skin

Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

A solo show featuring Opera and Jazz selections from the ages.This is a comedic telling, in real time, of her experience told through Standup, multiple original characters and classical music. It's a comedy...so we all know it takes a turn. It's opera, it's Standup, it's basically a character showcase. You're confused? Come see for yourself.

June performances in The Piano Bar include:

Sundays 8 - 10 p.m.

Every Sunday: Sunday Night Social Lounge, hosted by Micky York

No cover or drink minimum.

Fridays 8 - 11 p.m.

June 3, 10 and 17

Jackie Smook and Joey Chimes will be entertaining in the piano bar with trivia contests, puppets, song, improv banter, audience and staff participation and more!

No cover or drink minimum.

Saturdays 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Every Saturday: The Daryl Nitz Experience

Appearances have a $5 cover, with no drink minimum and is limited to 50 guests.

Davenport's favorite Daryl Nitz is joined by Ester Hana every Saturday in June.