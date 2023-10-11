Davenport's Cabaret to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With All Star Line Up In November

Wicker Park's Davenport's Cabaret and Piano Bar has reached an important milestone, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their opening in November 1998. From pop, rock, jazz, traditional cabaret and comedy, Davenport's has become Chicago's premier place to experience live music. Located at 1383 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago offers something for everybody with their roster of talent.

To commemorate this important milestone, Davenport's Cabaret will be bringing in some of the nation's and Chicago's top talent including Broadway star of Mamma Mia, Hairspray and Sunset Boulevard Karen Mason (Nov 10 - 12) who was the first performer at the club in 1998. Other notable shows for the month are Chicago's Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello (Nov 25), Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael (Nov 26), Marianne Murphy Orland with her Dolly Parton tribute Rags to Rhinestones (Nov 19), Jenifer French (Nov 18), David Edelfelt (Nov 3 & 5) and Anna Palermo (Nov 17). Ticketing for these shows is available online at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Appearing in the Chaise Lounge of Davenport's (the front room) is The Nitz/ Howe Experience (Every Saturday, (9pm to Midnight-$5 cover). Going on its 25th year and over 1200 performances, is the city's longest running musical show. Called "the wildest party in town," After Dark Award Winners George Howe & Daryl Nitz host an evening that is part request, part audience participation and part stand-up comedy. This is one party you do not want to miss.

