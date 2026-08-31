Daniel Millhouse Named Managing Artistic Director of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

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Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC), is pleased to announce that, in keeping with the company's general policy of promoting from within, BTE Interim Artistic Managing Director Daniel Millhouse has been named the company's new Managing Artistic Director.

“As we enter our 40th anniversary season, welcoming Daniel Millhouse as Managing Artistic Director seems incredibly fitting. He has worked with the Ensemble for nine years, and has been mentored by Connie Canaday Howard and Amelia Barrett, both sharing their deep institutional knowledge and sharp artistic vision. Daniel brings an understanding of who BTE has been, who we are, and who we strive to be. BTE has and will continue to provide thought-provoking, laughter-inducing, and heart-tugging professional storytelling not only for our community but for those who travel to see the immense level of talent our ensemble and guest actors share with us,” shared Brandee Martin, president of BTE's Board of Directors.

"I am honored to work with Buffalo Theatre Ensemble as we enter our 40th anniversary season,” said Millhouse. “BTE has a remarkable legacy of bringing artists and audiences together through powerful storytelling. I look forward to building on that legacy with our Ensemble, Board, students, and community while creating new opportunities for connection, collaboration, and artistic growth."

From July 2024-June 2026, Millhouse served as BTE's Interim Associate Artistic Director, Associate Artistic Director, and then Interim Managing Artistic Director, contributing to season planning, production oversight, marketing, educational outreach, subscriber engagement, fundraising, and strategic planning. Other administrative credits include co-founder and Managing Director of Misalliance Repertory Theatre (2019-2022), where he oversaw company operations, financial planning, marketing, fundraising, nonprofit compliance, and production activities.

As an actor, BTE audiences have enjoyed Millhouse in productions like “The 39 Steps” and the Pemberley trilogy by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Millhouse is an Associate Professor in the theater department of the College of DuPage where he directs collegiate productions.

Millhouse* is also BTE's newest Buffalo Theatre Ensemble member. Other members of the ensemble: Aly Renee Amidei^, Robert Jordan Bailey*, Amelia Barrett*, Bryan Burke*(Business Manager), Connie Canaday Howard*, Rebecca Cox, Lisa Dawn, Nick DuFloth, Jon Gantt, Christopher Kriz^, Laura Leonardo Ownby, Michael W. Moon, Kurt Naebig*, GalenG. Ramsey*, William Sandy “Smillie* and Kelli Walker.

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity; ^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists

In collaboration with BTE's Board of Directors and Ensemble members, Millhouse is ramping up plans for BTE's 40th anniversary season which includes: “Louisa May Alcott's Little Women” by Lauren Gunderson, directed by BTE Managing Artistic Director Daniel Millhouse*(Nov. 12-Dec. 13, 2026); “Dial M for Murder” by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, directed by former Goodman Theatre Associate Director and long-time BTE director Steve Scott (Jan. 28-Feb. 28, 2027); “One Man, Two Guvnors” by Richard Bean, directed by BTE Managing Artistic Director Emerita Connie Canaday Howard* (May 6-June 6, 2027). For tickets or more information, contact the MAC Box Office at 630-942-4000 or visit AtTheMAC.org.

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