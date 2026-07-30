MAC to Launch 40th Season with Free 80s Fest Featuring SIXTEEN CANDLES

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

McAninch Arts Center will host a free one-day 40th Anniversary Festival headlined by Sixteen Candles from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Activities will include a performances by Jazz Ensemble “Good After V” featuring COD students and alumni, a dance performance and 80s style dance classes by COD dance students, a performance by a trombone trio led by New Philharmonic principal trombonist and COD faculty member Tom Stark, and a performance of musical numbers by cast of the COD College Theater production of “Footloose.” Chicago's 1980s dance party band Sixteen Candles is the highlight of the celebration which throughout the day will feature DIY art activities, face painting, mural painting, food vendors and more.

“This milestone anniversary is a celebration of the MAC's enduring mission to serve as a cultural hub and the countless individuals who have helped bring it to life,” said MAC Executive Director Diana Martinez. “Our success has been made possible by the vision and dedication of our employees and staff, as well as the unwavering support of College of DuPage and our community. As we honor the achievements of the past 40 years, we also look forward with excitement to the future and the opportunities ahead to continue enriching the cultural vitality of our region.”

Former MAC employees and alums are invited to call the MAC Administrative Office at 630.942.3008 to reserve complimentary preferred VIP seating for the concert. All attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of a nonperishable food item to benefit the Glen House Food Pantry and College of DuPage Student Fuel Pantry. In the case of excessive heat or inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the MAC lobby and Belushi Performance Hall. For more information about the MAC's 40th Anniversary Festival or 2026-2027 events, visit AtTheMAC.org or call the box office at 630.942.4000.

Everyone is also invited to take in “Walking With Giants,” a free, outdoor, accessible, family-friendly art exhibition celebrating American artistic achievement on view now through Oct. 18. Responding to the national call to reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans and look toward the future, the exhibition features a selection of 10 larger-than-life painted silhouette sculptures developed with community input and created by contemporary artists installed along a walkable route across the MAC and COD campus. Support for Walking With Giants provided by grant as a donation from the JCS Arts, Health and Education Fund of DuPage Foundation. For more information visit theccma.org/walking-with-giants.



Photo Credit: Corey Minkanic

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming