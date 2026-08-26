Photos: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE is Now Playing From Kokandy Productions 

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Kokandy Productions is celebrating Stephen Sondheim with a revival of Sunday in the Park with George, playing now through November 1, 2026 in the Chopin Downstairs Studio, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago. Check out photos below!

This beloved musical features Kevin Webb (Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods) as George and Missy Wise Vanderzee (Bonnie & Clyde) as Dot/Marie with an ensemble including Nick Arceo as Boatman, Danny Andrew Bennett as Jules, Rachel Carreras as Nurse, Ella Carson as Louise, Emily Holland as Celeste 1, Lauren Miller as Old Lady, Z Moore as Franz, Samantha Ringor as Celeste 2, KyraJo Petit-Walla as Frieda, Nathe Rowbotham as Yvonne, Jack Saunders as Soldier and Abraham Shaw as Louis. Swings include Brittney Brown, David Gordon-Johnson, Gabriel Levi, Brady Magruder, Halli Morgan, Sarah Seidler and Elexis Selmon.

The first Chicago storefront production Sunday in the Park with George in over 15 years is directed and choreographed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sul, book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Inspired by the painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter, Georges Seurat, won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The production team includes G "Max" Maxin IV (Scenic and Lighting Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Julian Weslander (Properties Design), Syd Genco (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan (Wig and Hair Design), Stone TeSelle (Associate Scenic Design), Shane Roberie (Casting Director), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Amelia Osborn (Associate Production Manager), Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager), Ethan Colish (Assistant Stage Manager), Michael Coppola (Stage Management Intern), Scot Kokandy (Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (Producing Artistic Director).

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