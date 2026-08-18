Video: Inside PLAY ON! Rehearsals at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Chicago Shakespeare Theater has posted a rehearsal video showing the ensemble of PLAY ON! working through the show ahead of its upcoming run. The footage showcases the performers rehearsing musical numbers, noting that the company has "already got that swing."

PLAY ON! reimagines Shakespeare's Twelfth Night through the music of Duke Ellington, blending the comedy's mistaken identities and romantic entanglements with a jazz score. The production marks a return of the three-time Tony-nominated musical, which was originally conceived by director Sheldon Epps and now features a newly updated book by Cheryl L. West.

The rehearsal clip arrives as Chicago Shakespeare Theater prepares to open its 40th Anniversary Season with PLAY ON!, running at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater beginning September 11. Tickets are on sale here.

More details on the production's cast and creative team were previously reported in PLAY ON! Cast and Creative Team Set for Chicago Shakespeare Theater, which outlined the jazz musical's return after two decades and its role in launching the theatre's anniversary season.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming