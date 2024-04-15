Dance/USA Announces The 2025 Conference Host Committee Co-Chairs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance/USA, the national service organization for the dance ecosystem, announces the 2025 National Conference Host Committee Co-Chairs.

Three award winning and distinguished Chicago dance leaders will lead the 2025 Host Committee, a vital component of the Dance/USA National Conference. The 2025 National Conference Co-Chairs are:

Joanna Furnans, Dance Artist and Executive Director, Chicago Dancemakers Forum

Jorge Pérez, Executive and Associate Artistic Director, Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater and Board President, See Chicago Dance

Vershawn Sanders-Ward, Founding Artistic Director and CEO, Red Clay Dance Company

The Dance/USA 2025 National Conference will take place June 17-20 in Chicago, Illinois. Save the date for this must-attend convening of the national dance ecosystem and participate in the planning process: submit a Conference proposal!

Dance/USA invites submissions of Conference proposals from all dancemakers for the 2025 National Conference. Submissions are due by Friday, April 19 at 11:59pm PST.

"I am thrilled that Joanna, Jorge, and Vershawn are partnering with us to plan our 2025 National Conference. These incredible dance leaders are key members of the Chicago dance community and we look forward to working with them and deepening our connections to Chicago," said Dance/USA Executive Director Kellee Edusei.

About the Dance/USA Conference

Dance/USA has shifted to a biennial cycle with the next Conference taking place June 17-20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dance/USA National Conference offers invaluable networking opportunities, thought-provoking discussions and workshops with experts in the field, member meetings, celebrations of award-winning leaders, performances, and more. Learn more about the Dance/USA National Conference.

About Dance/USA

Established in 1982, Dance/USA champions an inclusive and equitable dance field by leading, convening, advocating, and supporting individuals and organizations. Dance/USA's core programs are focused in the areas of engagement, advocacy, research, and preservation. Learn more about Dance/USA at danceusa.org.