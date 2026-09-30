DANCE ME: THE MUSIC OF LEONARD COHEN to Make Chicago Debut

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The Auditorium (Chicago's landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) continues its 2026-27 Dance Season titled North American Dance with the Chicago debut of the internationally renowned Canadian company Ballets Jazz Montréal (BJM). BJM will perform an evening length tribute to the artistry of fellow Montrealer, singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen on the 10-year anniversary of Cohen's death (November 7, 2016).

Dance Me: The Music of Leonard Cohen is a creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montréal- based poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, BJM has the exclusive rights to present this work. Dance Me was created under the artistic direction of Louis Robitaille and with bold and compelling staging by Eric Jean. This riveting homage evokes the grand cycles of existence, love, loss, hope, and renewal—inviting audiences to pause, reflect, and be deeply inspired.

Three internationally renowned choreographers were entrusted with putting movement to Cohen's legendary songs: Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Ihsan Rustem. Their powerful and profound choreographic world reflective of Cohen's singular work is brought to life by Ballets Jazz Montréal's 14 performing artists. Dance Me combines scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical, and choreographic writing crafted by a team of celebrated designers to pay tribute to Montréal's greatest ambassador.

Some of Cohen's most iconic hits are featured in the work including Hallelujah, Suzanne,

So Long, Marianne, Famous Blue Raincoat, Everybody Knows and Dance Me To The End of Love.

“Leonard Cohen is one of the world's greatest singer/songwriters, and Dance Me is a beautiful and deeply moving tribute to his extraordinary life and work,” said The Auditorium CEO Rich Regan. “Earlier this year, The Auditorium had the opportunity to bring a group of our Dance Partners to Montréal to experience a special performance of Dance Me performed by Ballets Jazz Montréal. It was an unforgettable experience, and sitting together in that audience, our entire dance affinity group knew we had to bring this remarkable company and production to The Auditorium stage. We believe Dance Me will be a spectacular experience for dance lovers who come to witness the brilliance of Ballets Jazz Montréal, as well as for music enthusiasts and devoted Cohen fans who will experience his extraordinary music in an entirely new way. Our dance season this year is titled North American Dance, and throughout 2026–27 we're proud to showcase some of the most innovative and inspiring dance companies from across the continent. Representing Canada is Ballets Jazz Montréal—a bold, boundary-pushing company whose Chicago debut is long overdue. We are thrilled to welcome them to The Auditorium and share Dance Me with Chicago audiences.”

The one-night-only presentation is Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 PM at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr. Tickets are $44-$154 and are available at auditoriumtheatre.org or by calling The Auditorium's Ticket Service Center at 312.341.2300.

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