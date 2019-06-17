DANCE DIVAS Returns to New Baton Aug 4 and 5

Showcasing Chicago dancers in a night of music, dance and laughter, Dance for Life Chicago presents Dance Divas "Bright Lights, Big Cities," a party and performance Sunday, August 4 at 6 p.m. and Monday, August 5 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Baton Show Lounge, the famed female impersonation nightclub at its new location, 4713 N. Broadway, Chicago. All proceeds benefit the Dancers' Fund.



Under the artistic direction of choreographers Jeremy Plummer and Harrison McEldowney, this year Dance Divas goes on tour, from the Big Apple to Sin City and all the way to the City of Angels. "Bright Lights, Big Cities" is a glamorous night of "high heels and high camp" featuring Chicago's leading professional male dancers impersonating the famous dancing women of stage and screen. During the evening, guests have the opportunity to bid on "Be a Diva" for an audience member to receive a complete "drag makeover" during the show. The winning and newly "glammed-up" Diva will be revealed on stage as a part of the show.



"Harrison and I look forward to this event every year, which is fun and entertaining and brings together the entire Chicago dance community for a great cause, the Dancers' Fund," said Plummer. "We showcase dancers and companies from all over Chicago for a unique night of show-stopping glitz and glamour!"

Dance Divas "Bright Lights, Big Cities" takes place Sunday, August 4 at 6 p.m. and Monday, August 5 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Baton Show Lounge, now located at 4713 N. Broadway. Tickets are $50 and are available at chicagodancersunited.org/dance-divas.



Dance for Life, which this year takes place Saturday, August 17 at the Auditorium Theatre, showcases the city's unique variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together talented, world-renowned professional dancers from Chicago on the same stage. Dancers unite to support those facing critical health issues by generously donating their time, energy and artistry to the cause. Throughout its history, Dance for Life has presented 37 Chicago-based professional dance companies and numerous choreographers. This year, joining the Partner Dance Companies that perform each year-Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and The Joffrey Ballet-are Chicago Dance Crash, Chicago Human Rhythm Project and Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater. The concert features a work in tribute to late dancer, choreographer and instructor Claire Bataille, choreographed by Robyn Mineko Williams, and concludes with a finale choreographed by Randy Duncan.



Dance for Life supports organizations and dance professionals facing critical health issues. Proceeds from Dance for Life benefit the Dancers' Fund, which was established in response to the impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic on the dance community, and the AIDS Foundation of Chicago. The Dancers' Fund now offers assistance in, but is not limited to, health matters, housing, utilities, insurance, medication and travel. As a unifier of Chicago's dance community, Dance for Life supports a thriving dance community by focusing on its health and well-being through The Dancers' Fund.



For more information about Dance for Life, visit chicagodancersunited.org/dance-for-life-2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You