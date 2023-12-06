Curious Theatre Branch Shares New Dates For Beau O'Reilly's HIT ME LIKE A FLOWER

Curious Theatre Branch, currently celebrating its 35th Anniversary Season, announced today that the revival of Hit Me Like a Flower, written and directed by Beau O'Reilly and assistant directed by Chris Zdenek, will now be performed January 12 - February 4, at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave. Opening night is Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The performance takes place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with the closing performance Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. The running time is 90 minutes.

Tickets are priced on a “pay what you can” scale, with a suggested price of $20. For more information about Hit Me Like a Flower visit CuriousTheatreBranch.com.

NOTE: Hit Me Like a Flower replaces the previously announced The Rose is Off The Bloom.

It's 2003: Bush's Iraq War is in full swing and in the small east coast town of Little Chicken Mountain, it's been raining hard for weeks, a bear is on the attack, Jackie's therapy office is in full swing, William has had a stroke and even the skateboarding activists are looking for love.

The cast of Hit Me Like a Flower includes Paul Brennan (he/him), Jayita Bhattacharya (she/her), Steve Lehman (he/him), Shaun Rosten (he/him), Allison Gruber, Mike Amandes (he/him), Kristin Garrison, Hannah Johnston and Beau O'Reilly (he/him).

The production team includes Beau O'Reilly (he/him), playwright and director; Chris Zdenek (he/him), assistant director and Charlotte Lastra (she/her), technical director.