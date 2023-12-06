Curious Theatre Branch Shares New Dates For Beau O'Reilly's HIT ME LIKE A FLOWER

Performances run January 12 - February 4.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 1 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 2 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 3 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre Photo 4 Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Curious Theatre Branch Shares New Dates For Beau O'Reilly's HIT ME LIKE A FLOWER

Curious Theatre Branch, currently celebrating its 35th Anniversary Season, announced today that the revival of Hit Me Like a Flower, written and directed by Beau O'Reilly and assistant directed by Chris Zdenek, will now be performed January 12 - February 4, at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave. Opening night is Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The performance takes place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with the closing performance Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. The running time is 90 minutes.

Tickets are priced on a “pay what you can” scale, with a suggested price of $20. For more information about Hit Me Like a Flower visit CuriousTheatreBranch.com.

NOTE: Hit Me Like a Flower replaces the previously announced The Rose is Off The Bloom.

It's 2003: Bush's Iraq War is in full swing and in the small east coast town of Little Chicken Mountain, it's been raining hard for weeks, a bear is on the attack, Jackie's therapy office is in full swing, William has had a stroke and even the skateboarding activists are looking for love.

The cast of Hit Me Like a Flower includes Paul Brennan (he/him), Jayita Bhattacharya (she/her), Steve Lehman (he/him), Shaun Rosten (he/him), Allison Gruber, Mike Amandes (he/him), Kristin Garrison, Hannah Johnston and Beau O'Reilly (he/him). 

The production team includes Beau O'Reilly (he/him), playwright and director; Chris Zdenek (he/him), assistant director and Charlotte Lastra (she/her), technical director. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
5th Installment Of THE HOLIDAY CABERNET is Coming to Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro Photo
5th Installment Of THE HOLIDAY CABERNET is Coming to Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

Join us for the fifth installment of the Holiday Cabernet on December 17. Tickets available now.

2
BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards December 5th Standings; I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Photo
BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards December 5th Standings; I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Companys PROMISES, PROMISES Photo
Photos: First Look at Blank Theatre Company's PROMISES, PROMISES

Blank Theatre Company presents the second and final show of their 2023 season, “Promises, Promises”, running this month. Check out all new production photos here!

4
Paul Williams And Henson Puppeteers Post-Show Talkback This Friday Following EMMET OTTERS Photo
Paul Williams And Henson Puppeteers Post-Show Talkback This Friday Following EMMET OTTER'S JUG BAND Performance

Join legendary composer Paul Williams and the puppeteers of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas for a post-show talkback on Friday, December 8 at Chicago's Studebaker Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Young Frankenstein in Chicago Young Frankenstein
Mercury Theater Chicago (10/13-12/31)
Stomp in Chicago Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
Champion in Chicago Champion
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (1/27-2/11)
Cinderella in Chicago Cinderella
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (1/21-2/10)
Elgin Symphony Orchestra in Chicago Elgin Symphony Orchestra
Raue Center For The Arts (12/08-12/08)
For Kids From 1 to 92 in Chicago For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
The Choir of Man in Chicago The Choir of Man
The Apollo Theater (3/27-5/26)
Newport Peek-Easy in Chicago Newport Peek-Easy
Newport Theater (5/10-12/30)
She Loves Me in Chicago She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You