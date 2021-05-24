Culturally Rich, Diverse Stories Spotlighted In Ghostlight Ensemble's 2nd Annual Festival For Young Audiences

A child with no memory lost at sea, a balloon afraid of soaring through the clouds, a splash of Black Girl Magic. Welcome to year two of Make/Believe, a theatre festival that challenges its young (and young-at-heart) audiences to indulge their imagination and open their minds to all the beautiful, complicated ways life presents itself.

The production features a mix of short plays by local and out-of-state playwrights that were written for audiences 10 and under, but which are also meant to be enjoyed by all ages. This year an emphasis was placed on producing pieces in a way that children watching at home would be able to replicate - so they could "play" Make/Believe at home. The festival has also expanded to include three classes centered around stage craft, to help this next generation of theatre artists craft their own stories and shows at home.

"Make/Believe includes the type of complex storytelling modern children expect from their entertainment," said Maria Burnham, the curator and producer of Make/Believe. "This is theatre with a message, with deeper meaning, with conflict of morality; it is a reflection of the life they see around them every day."

Last year's Make/Believe festival proved wildly popular, with both shows selling out and waiting lists that had to be turned away. While the move to a digital presentation this year was necessitated by COVID-19, the added benefit is that there is no limit to the number of people who can attend and participate.

"While we've lost some of the magic that comes with being together, we've also loosened the barriers about who has access to both do and see theatre and that isn't a bad trade," Burnham said.

The six stories that make up this year's Make/Believe festival are filled with young people, plants and a puppy who must face great obstacles to discover who (or what) they're meant to be. From the Filipino-American girl who is trying to find her way home in Sunshine and the Sea of Lost Things to the pink hydrangea that knows it was born to be blue in A Blue Hydrangea, the protagonists in these plays face the types of struggles children will recognize from their own lives.

"For me, the opportunity to direct for Ghostlight Ensemble is an opportunity to show children that grew up like me that there is a place for them in theatre," said Rashaad A. Bond, director of Best Friends. "It is an opportunity to show them stories they can relate to not just because they are universal truths, but because the people they're watching look like them as well."

Selected scripts include:

Best Friends, written by Dallas playwright Adam Eugene Hurst, is the story of Brooklyn a dog that wants nothing more but to play and be best friends with Chops. But Chops, a well-worn stuffed animal dog toy, wants nothing to do with that. Best Friends is directed by Rashaad A. Bond. Cast: Dara Brown and Clara Johnson.

A Blue Hydrangea, written by Oregon playwright Eric Braman, takes place in the backyard of The Great Gardener Carole, as a hydrangea bush wakes up from its winter slumber. What has always been a fully pink hydrangea bush suddenly has a head of flowers that is blue. The flowers explore the concepts of identity, acceptance and vulnerability as they wait in fear of Carole's judgement. Blue Hydrangea is directed by Alyssa Vera Ramos. Cast: Ariel Etana Triunfo and Will Pettway.

The Friend Box and The Box Friend, written by Chicago playwright Kim Z. Dale, takes place during a school show-and-tell when two friends both bring a very different "friend in a box" as their item and an argument ensues. But both kids come to realize that friendship - even if it comes in virtual or stuffie form - is more important than being right. The Friend Box and The Box Friend is directed by Jonathan M. Saucedo. Cast: Tommy Blackburn, Heather Bronson, Meg Collins and Terri Hudson with Jean Burr, Christopher Mueller, Sydney Ray and Holly Robison.

It's Poppin', written by Georgia playwright Steven San Luis, is the story of a young kid who is afraid of moving to a new city and finds themself talking to a blue balloon that is afraid of being let go. Together they find the courage to embrace the unknown ahead of them. It's Poppin' is directed by Rebecca Rose Schilsky. Cast: Levi Denton-Hughes and Emmett Wickersham.

Splash of Magic, written by Chicago playwright Lori Taylor, is the tale of Diane, an 8-year-old Black girl who is scared to go in the pool without something to keep her afloat. When she discovers her Black Girl Magic, she realizes she can conquer any fear, as long as she believes in the magic that lives inside her. Splash of Magic is directed by Kayla V. White and Aria Caldwell. Cast: Aria Caldwell, Nick Conrad and Toma Lynn Smith.

Sunshine and the Sea of Lost Things, written by California playwright Sarah Lina Sparks, follows a young mixed-race Filipino girl, Sunshine, who is stranded on a ship in the Sea of Lost Things. Joining her on the ship are two heroes, Peter and Anagolay, who must navigate her home - wherever that home may be - before she is lost at sea forever. Sunshine and the Sea of Lost Things is directed by Roxy Adviento. Cast: Alexandra Alontaga, Roxy Adviento and Cooper Bohn.

Stagecraft classes will also be available virtually for children as part of this year's festival. Families can choose from Building the Character - Literally, Building the Story or Building the World. Please note these classes are currently scheduled to run concurrently, so students will only be able to choose one per day. Classes are scheduled for June 5 & 6 only.

More information, including bios, ticket information and class descriptions, are available on our website at http://www.ghostlightensemble.com/make-believe-2021.

In late 2020, Ghostlight put out a call for scripts for young audiences that were ethnically and culturally diverse, written by writers of color and/or LGBTQ writers and that could be produced virtually. Over 100 short plays were submitted from writers all over the world. Final selections were made in February 2021.

The festival was crafted to appeal to all ages and its "live" weekend run is perfect for families looking for daytime entertainment during a time of year when outdoor events can be unpredictable. Make/Believe takes place Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. The performances will also be available to stream on-demand through Sunday, July 4.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Will, with a minimum donation of $1, but a suggested donation of $10 for the performance and $5 per class. By donating more, patrons help offset the cost for those who can't afford to give.

Nightlight is Ghostlight's young audience series with original, adapted and forgotten plays geared toward children and the adults who love them. Ghostlight believes theatre can be a beacon for children, letting them know they aren't alone in the world, giving them a sense of security and revealing the truth that in stories they can be anything they want to be. You're never too young - or too old - for a nightlight.

Ghostlight Ensemble is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre whose mission it is to ask questions that challenge the status quo through timeless stories, immersive environments and unconventional staging.