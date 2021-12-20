Creative Root Announces Winter 2022 Schedule

Discover your extraordinary self! At Creative Root, there's something for everyone. Whether you love writing epic adventures, singing, and dancing, or you enjoy bringing to life characters that will fill the room with laughter, these classes and camps will set your imagination free while challenging your growth and creativity.

In the classes and camps, it's not just about being on stage. The company focused on educating young people on the entire theatre-making process through different learning styles. Theatre is about investigating the varied, creative stories that make up the world around us. It offers many different ways to learn and explore, and it can help support you in other areas of your life.

All classes will take place Saturdays at The Theatre School at DePaul University, from February 12 to March 19. To register for a Creative Root class, click here.

All participants must have a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of a class or be fully vaccinated in order to participate. Face masks are required in the classroom, regardless of vaccination status. For additional information about DePaul's COVID-19 health and safety practices, visit this link.

All classes will take place at The Theatre School at DePaul University - 2350 N. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

CREATIVE ROOT WINTER 2022 SCHEDULE

SPROUTS OF FUN! Creative Movement & Art Making (Ages 4-6)

Program Fee: $120 | 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. CST | Teaching Artist: Jaime Raglow

Grab your crayons, put on your dancing shoes and let's explore! We will get our bodies moving and our imaginations soaring in this super fun, energy-burning movement and art class. Through dance and drawing, we will discover the different ways we can create characters, go on adventures, and tell exciting stories.

SPRIGS OF JOY! Imaginative Play & Theatre Games (Ages 7-10)

Program Fee: $120 | 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. CST | Teaching Artist: Dana Murphy

Are you in the need of some feel-good-fun? This class is sure to spark some joy during these cold winter months. We'll play all your favorite theatre and improv games, hold epic dance and imagination battles, compete in costume challenges, and make ourselves smile as much as possible every single class.

THE EXPLORE-A-STORY-DOM! Flipped Fairy Tales (Ages 6-10)

Program Fee: $120 | 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. CST | Teaching Artist: Elizabeth Dowling

Fight the giant, meet the witch, go to the ball, explore the woods, and discover your own creative voice! Once a week, we will leave our ordinary lives behind to step into the shoes of our favorite fairytale characters and become the storytellers of our own tales. In this choose your own adventure format, we'll use creative storytelling/acting, group movement, music, arts and crafts to bring these stories off the page!

SING FROM THE TREETOPS! A Musical Theatre Workshop (Ages 11-16)

Program Fee: $120 | 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. CST | Teaching Artist: Dana Murphy

Is there a musical theatre song you've always wanted to perform? Let's take a deep dive into that dream role and develop the passion, power, and precision required to bring your performance to life by acting the song instead of just singing it. Using character, emotion, and story in both song work and choreography, we'll bring all of the fun of the musical theatre stage to your home.