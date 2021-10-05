Court Theatre Extends OTHELLO Due To Popular Demand

Due to popular demand, Court Theatre, under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre, extends the first show of its 2021/2022 Season, The Tragedy of Othello, the Moor of Venice, by William Shakespeare. Specifically conceived for a smaller audience and co-directed by Artistic Director Charles Newell and Gabrielle Randle-Bent, Othello features Kelvin Roston Jr., in the titular role.

Othello now runs October 8 - December 5, 2021, at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7:30pm. Extension performances begin November 26, 2021 and follow Court Theatre's normal performance schedule. There are no performances the Wednesday or Thursday of Thanksgiving week.

Othello-the noble general, husband, scholar, and traveler-fights for his life, right to love, and position in society. When Othello's closest confidant objects to his actions, their brotherhood is shattered, provoking a series of tragic events for Othello and everyone around him. Co-directors Charles Newell and Gabrielle Randle-Bent helm this theatrical examination of humanity and tragedy in Shakespeare's fraught and famous work.

Through scenic design that place audiences in the middle of the action, this telling grapples with how complex notions of race, gender, and complicity at the heart of the play's murderous events speak to a world on the brink of change.

In addition to live performances, a digital version will be available to stream on-demand.

Othello is sponsored by Michael Charles Litt. In addition to Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Othello), the cast of Othello includes Sheldon Brown (Cassio), Amanda Drinkall (Desdemona), Sean Fortunato (Brabantio/Montano), Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (Emilia), Erik Hellman (Roderigo), Timothy Edward Kane (Iago), Karissa Murrell Myers (Duke) and Darren Patin (Bianca).

The creative team includes John Culbert (scenic design), Raquel Adorno and Gregory Graham (co-costume design), Keith Parham (lighting design), Andre Pluess (sound design), Erin Kilmurray (movement design), and Jocelyn Prince (dramaturgy). Erin Albrecht is the Production Stage Manager.

Individual tickets start at $46 and are available at the Court Theatre box office (5535 S. Ellis Avenue, Chicago), by calling (773) 753-4472, or online at www.CourtTheatre.org.