Compass Theatre Returns To The Stage With The Timely And Political WELLESLEY GIRL

Compass Theatre announces its live return to stage with the production of Wellesley Girl, written by playwright Brendan Pelsue and directed by James Fleming, Friday, Jan. 7 - Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Theater Wit, 1229 W Belmont Ave.

After postponing the original 2020 run due to COVID, Compass Theatre will bring this play that directly addresses so many of the issues we are grappling with right now as a result of COVID and the past election.

The preview performance is Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and the Press Opening is Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Talk backs with the audience are scheduled for the Jan. 13, 20 and 30 performances. Tickets for Wellesley Girl are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and students and are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit, CompassTheatre.org.

It is 2465 and American politics hasn't changed much. Except that "America" is now only a handful of New England towns in a walled-in citadel and the population is so small that everyone is a member of Congress. There is an unidentified army encamping at the border and all members of Congress must move beyond personal agendas and petty bickering and decide the nation's fate. And it is snowing. Pelsue's Wellesley Girl examines the relationship between citizens and democracy and challenges the audience to consider whether it is wise or cowardly to refrain from voting when neither alternative is good.

The cast for Wellesley Girl includes Brandon Boler (Max); Denise Hoeflich (Garth); Ted James (Hank); Darren Jones (RJ); Grant Lewis (Mick); Deanna Reed-Foster (Donna); Allyce Torres (Marie); Noah Villarreal (Donnie) and Todd Wojcik (Scott).

The Wellesley Girl production team includes James Fleming (director); Caitlin Body (stage manager); Cat Davis (lighting design); Rachel Sypniewski (costume designer); Sunniva Holmulund (assistant stage manager); Sotirios Livaditis (scenic design); Robert Salazar (production manager); Stefanie Senior (sound designer) and Evan Sposato (technical director).

