Comedy EASTER BUNNY BINGO to Reopen at the Greenhouse Theater Center in March

Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection, & Peeps! is set to return to the Greenhouse Theater Center for the 2022 Lenten Season from March 18th through April 16th. Is it a sin to answer your cell phone during Mass? Can you text your confession to your priest? Is it a sin to eat meat on a Friday during Lent? You'll learn the answers to these and more as Vicki Quade's comedy, Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection, & Peeps!, reopens on March 18, just in time for the Easter season, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.

The show had its world premiere in March 2020 and ran exactly one weekend, closing when the pandemic forced the closure of theaters throughout the city. "It's a real joy to celebrate this reopening," Quade says. "It's been a long two years."

The premise is that Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun, is here tonight to play bingo and talk about Easter traditions, why Easter is never on the same day, the history of no-meat Fridays, why we either love or hate Peeps, Easter movies, and much more. It's a crazy night of Easter trivia, audience interaction, and a wacky contest all built about the concept of sin! Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Easter candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you'll never forget. And in this interactive bingo show, you'll actually play bingo. What could be more fun?! You'll be laughing so hard, you'll have to be careful watching your bingo cards!

Sharing the role of Mrs. O'Brien on stage will be the show's creator, Vicki Quade, and veteran Chicago comedy actresses Liz Cloud and Nancy Greco. Easter Bunny Bingo is the latest installment in Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hits Bible Bingo, Christmas Bingo, and the Halloween comedy, Holy Ghost Bingo. She is also the co-creator of the long-running hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, and a host of other religious comedies.

"As the creator of Late Nite Catechism, Vicki Quade knows a thing or two about what makes a one-person show successful," says Pioneer Press, Chicago.

Easter Bunny Bingo will run for five weeks only during the Lenten season, starting Friday, March 18, through Saturday, April 16. There is no show on Easter Sunday. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Ticket prices are $35, group rates available. For tickets, call the box office at 773-404-7336 or click here.

You don't have to be Catholic to enjoy these shows. But it pays to love bingo!

Go ahead.... resurrect your social life in this guaranteed night of divine entertainment! More fun than Sodom and Gomorrah! So much fun, you'll have to confess it!