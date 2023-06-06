Comedian Nikki Glaser Comes To The Chicago Theatre, September 15

Nikki Glaser is one of the leading female voices in comedy today.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre Photo 3 Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre
Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago Photo 4 Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Outback Presents announced today that comedian Nikki Glaser will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:00PM, as part of The Good Girl Tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10:00AM CT.
 
Nikki Glaser is one of the leading female voices in comedy today. For nearly two decades at clubs across the country and as the host of three hit podcasts, Glaser has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her daily show, “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” launched in March 2021 through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network.

The daily podcast is peppered with Glaser's sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed, and laughing through life. In July 2022, she headlined her first HBO comedy special, “Good Clean Filth,” which was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special.
 
Tickets for the September 15 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10:00AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and in person at The Chicago Theatre box office.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Winners of the 2023 Joyce Awards Revealed; Grants Will Support the Creation of New Works b Photo
Winners of the 2023 Joyce Awards Revealed; Grants Will Support the Creation of New Works by Five Artists of Color

The Joyce Foundation has announced the 2023 recipients of its annual flagship program, the Joyce Awards.

2
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater to Perform Throughout Chicago This Summer Photo
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater to Perform Throughout Chicago This Summer

The artistry and technique of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is on stages across the Chicago area throughout the summer.

3
Illinois State Rep. Barbara Hernandez Reveals New $400,000 Infrastructure Improvement Gran Photo
Illinois State Rep. Barbara Hernandez Reveals New $400,000 Infrastructure Improvement Grant For Paramount Theatre

 Illinois State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, has helped secure a $400,000 grant for Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, one of numerous new projects she successfully advocated for in Illinois’ recent budget negotiations that will improve a variety of local and regional infrastructure issues.

4
Cast Revealed For ROCK OF AGES at Mercury Theater Chicago Photo
Cast Revealed For ROCK OF AGES at Mercury Theater Chicago

Mercury Theater Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, Managing Director Kristi J. Martens and Executive Producers L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon have announced Rock of Ages, the blockbuster classic rock musical. The show is written by Chris D’Arienzo. This production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier, with music direction by Linda Madonia.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stanzi Potenza: Hot Girl Activism
The Den Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Gross Park
Midsommer Flight (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Snow Queen
The Marriott Theatre (11/17-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonfile - the AC/DC Tribute
Memorial Opera House (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/31-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
Mercury Theater Chicago (4/21-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merrily We Roll Along
Invictus Theatre’s Reginald Vaughn Theatre (6/23-7/23)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Distinct Society
Writers Theatre (6/22-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hatef*ck
The Den Theatre (5/05-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You