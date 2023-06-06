Comedian Nikki Glaser Comes To The Chicago Theatre, September 15

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Outback Presents announced today that comedian Nikki Glaser will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:00PM, as part of The Good Girl Tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10:00AM CT.



Nikki Glaser is one of the leading female voices in comedy today. For nearly two decades at clubs across the country and as the host of three hit podcasts, Glaser has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her daily show, “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” launched in March 2021 through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network.

The daily podcast is peppered with Glaser's sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed, and laughing through life. In July 2022, she headlined her first HBO comedy special, “Good Clean Filth,” which was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special.



Tickets for the September 15 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10:00AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and in person at The Chicago Theatre box office.