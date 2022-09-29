Comedian Mo Amer to Perform at The Den Theatre in December

The Den Theatre will present comedian Mo Amer, playing four stand-up performances December 2 & 3, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $50) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Mo Amer is an Arab American stand-up comedian, actor and writer known for his iconic work with the comedy troupe "Allah Made Me Funny". Mo was most recently shooting a role in New Line's Black Adam opposite Dwayne Johnson before executive producing and starring in his Comedy Special: Mohammed in Texas, which aired on Netflix in November of 2021.

In 2018, Mo debuted his first stand up special on Netflix, entitled The Vagabond. The special was filmed at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas and features a number of Easter eggs, including a surprise appearance (off camera) by Amer's longtime mentor Dave Chappelle (credited as "Announcer"), and original music by members of the legendary Roots crew (beat by Stro, lyrics by Black Thought). The special was directed by veteran comedy director/producer Stan Nathan. Additionally, Mo was featured on the 2021 Variety "Comics to Watch" list.

Amer's television credits include Comedy Central's @midnight, TRU TV's Comedy Knockout and HBO's Crashing. He also appeared on Bassem Youssef's historic show 'AlBernameg' (aka 'The Daily Show of Egypt'). Amer made his late-night debut on CBS's Late Night with Stephen Colbert, while Rolling Stone named him among its "10 Comedians You Need to Know." He appeared as a series regular on the Hulu original series Ramy (co-starring with Ramy Youssef) in 2019.

A pioneer in Arab American stand-up, Amer's humor consists of observational comedy, political satire and race related material, heavily drawing on autobiographical elements, as well as his unique improvised, conversational style. He tells his unusual, circuitous life story, detailing how he managed to travel the world without a passport for years before finally becoming a U.S. citizen after two decades; had an American soldier pull a weapon on him (at a military show) in Iraq; and once had Bradley Cooper (unintentionally) rescue him in the Middle East. Amer has performed in well over two dozen countries on five continents, and he is the first and only Arab American refugee comic to perform for U.S. and coalition troops overseas. His sold out shows worldwide include performances at the Royal Albert Hall and Hammersmith Apollo (London, Acer Arena (Sydney), Nelson Mandela Theater (Johannesburg), and Shrine Auditorium (Los Angeles).

Additionally, Amer has toured extensively with Chappelle, performing over 600 shows with the stand-up legend, including his historic run at Radio City Music Hall, where he shared the stage with Jon Stewart, Chance The Rapper, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), Trevor Noah, Hannibal Buress and Ali Wong.

Born in Kuwait, Amer fled to the United States as a refugee in 1990 and finally obtained his U.S. citizenship in 2009. He currently splits his time between New York City and his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, December 2 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm

Saturday, December 3 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm

Tickets: $30 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $50 front row VIP table seating; $45 VIP table seating; $35 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.