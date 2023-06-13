Comedian Louis Katz Comes To The Den Theatre, September 17

The Den Theatre today announced Louis Katz, featuring one stand-up performance on Sunday September 17, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $30) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Louis Katz's comedy deftly combines the highbrow and the lowbrow, creating a truly unique style that has been described as “cerebral filth.”

Throughout his career, Louis' stand-up has been featured on NBC, HBO, and 5 times on Comedy Central, including his own half-hour special and an appearance on their storytelling show, “This Is Not Happening,” which has since been viewed over 2.8 million times on YouTube.

His latest album, “KATZKILLS,” was named one of the top 5 comedy albums of the year by Vulture.com, which called it “a raucous comedy party.”

Louis' first one-hour special was released on Epix in 2022 as part of their “Unprotected Sets” series.

A true comedian's comedian, Louis' act has garnered praise from industry legends such as Dave Attell, who called him, “one of the best joke writers working today” and Ali Wong who said Louis was “one of the funniest and most prolific comedians I know.” Marc Maron featured Louis on his WTF podcast, saying “his album and special are hilarious.” But perhaps Doug Stanhope put it best when he said "Katz is funny to the point that Hitler would have given him a sleeper car on the train."

Performance schedule:Sunday September 17, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $22 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $28 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum. # # #

Images available at this link.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.