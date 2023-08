Comedian Giulio Gallarotti Comes To The Den, November 24

The Den Theatre today announced Giulio Gallarotti to take the stage on Friday November 24, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $30) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Giulio Gallarotti is a New York City based standup comedian, actor, host and podcaster. He made his stand-up comedy special debut on Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends in June 2022. His podcast, "Oops," is regularly listed on the iTunes top charts. He has appeared on several popular TV shows and Sirius XM radio. Giulio is an avid traveler which he has documented in several projects including Places You Can Go (Afghanistan and Iraq) and Standup in Rwanda: It's Not So Different. On his most recent trip to Afghanistan he started a school in a small town of a remote province that now employs 7 teachers and educates over 150 boys, girls, and housewives. Giulio performs regularly at comedy clubs in NYC and across the country.

Performance schedule:Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $20 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $26 VIP table seating; $22 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements.

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.