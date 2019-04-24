Columbia Students Debut Their Advanced Film Projects In South Loop, Chicago

Graduating students at Columbia College Chicago are bringing their advanced films to the Film Row Cinema, 8th Floor of 1104 S Wabash Ave in Chicago, on May 10th, from 10:30am to 12:30pm. This is a great chance to get a glimpse at the phenomenal student artworks over the past year from this outstanding film school and discover the cinematic voices of tomorrow.

In this event, five short films by advanced students in the Cinema Art and Science Practicum capstone classes are featured. There will also be red carpet session and a Q&A with the student filmmakers. This screening's unique collection of stories includes:

White Lillies

Directed by Rebecca Saunders

Produced by Jonthan Kaplin

Starburst

Directed by Colin Leavitt

Produced by Kennedy Starcevich

The Sweet Pursuit

Directed by Ciaran Rooney-Cespedes

Produced by Kendall Barachy

Oasis

Directed by Christopher Rohrbeck

Produced by Noah Bodner

Fear Frenzy

Directed by Nikki Milan Houston

Produced by Grace Miller

The Advanced Practicum is also part of the 19th Annual Manifest Urban Arts Festival hosted by Columbia College Chicago. Manifest is free and open to the public. There will be food trucks in the surrounding area and easy access through public transportation.

See the trailer of Manifest here:https://youtu.be/TFuRiB5Oftk

The Cinema Art + Science Advanced Practicum is the most sophisticated modeling of director/producer led collaborative filmmaking available at the undergraduate level in the U.S. Over the course of an academic year, separate project teams are assembled to take complex short films from concept to screen. Each project emphasizes story, character, and cinematic craft, and all the pre-production, production, post-production and finishing processes undertaken for professional features and shorts are explored and completed. Advanced Practicum films demonstrate that the students who make them are highly skilled specialists who can collaborate to create powerful short films and are ready to enter the world of professional filmmaking. More information, visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ColumCinemaTV/.

Manifest is an original street festival that celebrates the artistic talent and creativity of Columbia Students. Located in the heart of Chicago's culturally rich neighborhood known as the South Loop, it brings more than 80 showcases to the area, featuring film screenings, lectures, gallery exhibitions, performances, fashion, radio and television broadcasts and more. Also featuring two outdoor student stages, a kick-off parade and street performances, the day will culminate with a Manifest Headliner performance on the Mainstage for an exciting show. Engaging, thought-provoking and playful art, music and visuals are giving unique voices that only Columbia student's works contain. Meanwhile, Manifest provides high quality network opportunities for students and industry professionals. Some well-recognized Columbia alumni and stars have also made appearances in the previous events. For more information and the most up-to-date programming, visithttps://manifest.colum.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You