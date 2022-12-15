Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The program is recommended for those who have experience in stage and screen performance.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Columbia College Chicago Introduces Intimacy For Stage and Screen Certificate Program

Columbia College Chicago recently launched its Intimacy for Stage and Screen program, an in-depth, year-long graduate certificate program focused on coordination, choreography, and advocacy for intimacy in performance. The 16-credit graduate certificate program is the first of its kind offered at an accredited college or university and is recommended for those who have experience in stage and screen performance, including actors, directors, dancers, choreographers, and mental health professionals.

The certificate addresses an important and growing need, as actors have historically been left to their own devices - or trying to figure it out with a director - to handle scenes involving nudity or physical intimacy, and more and more film, TV, and theatre productions are making intimacy supervisors a mandatory presence on sets and stage.

This booming new profession has become essential in theatre and cinema, helping to set new industry standards for the safety of actors and performers and creating safe, brave spaces in rehearsal rooms and on stages. And much like the work of a stunt coordinator for action films, professional intimacy coordinators for film are there to eliminate harmful practices and improve on-camera performance.

"Choreographing moments of intimacy in all mediums is now defined in ways that keep everyone safe," says Susan Padveen, associate professor, interim Allen and Lynn Turner chair, and coordinator of Columbia's new Intimacy for Stage and Screen Certificate program. "We are thrilled to be able to bring this opportunity to aspiring intimacy choreographers and coordinators."

Students interested in learning more about the program should reach out to Columbia's School of Graduate Studies at gradstudy@colum.edu.


