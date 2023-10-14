Collab24 24-Hour Devised Theatre Festival to Be Held This Month at Greenhouse Theater Center

Performances are Friday, October 20 at 7:30 PM CDT; Saturday, October 21 at 2:30 PM/ 7:30 PM; Sunday, October 22 at 2:30 PM.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

Collab24 is a 24-hour devised theatre festival seeking to bring together artists of all disciplines to strengthen our artistic community through a shared process of creating and presenting devised theatre. In our third year, three groups will devise a production over a collective 24 hours throughout the course of a week. Their original theatrical pieces will be created around surprise prompts that relate to this year's unique theme-Deconstructing Reconstructing: Sound, Rhythm, and Activism.

The event will feature three directors local to Chicago (Miranda Cole, Kat Phillips, and Grant Landau-Williams), along with makers from the Chicagoland area! (2023 Makers: Nathan Crawford, Rachel Herriges, Mitch Karmis, Camellia Lee, Kelsey Rich, Garrett Sweere, Aidan Tappert)

In solidarity with striking colleagues, this year's festival will have in-person performances only. Shows are October 20th at 7:30 PM; October 21st at 2:30 and 7:30 PM; and October 22nd at 2:30 PM. (Sunday's closing performance will be followed by a short awards ceremony for our makers.)

All shows will take place at Greenhouse Theater Center, located at 2257 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614. For those not based in Chicago, there will be opportunities to "Collab on Your Own" at home via social media throughout the festival's run!

