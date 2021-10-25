Citadel Theatre Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Citadel Theatre's show for the 2021 holiday season will be YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. This musical by Clark Gesner, based on Charles M. Schulz's "Peanuts" comic strip characters, was one of off-Broadway's greatest hits, running for nearly four years from 1967 to 1971.

Popular with regional theaters thereafter, a new version directed by the Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (SPRING AWAKENING, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE), and featuring additional songs by Andrew Lippa (THE ADDAMS FAMILY), ran on Broadway in 1999 and won the Drama Desk Award for "Outstanding Revival of a Musical." Citadel will perform this revised version, which will play from November 19 through December 23, 2021.

Joe Lehman, director of Citadel's Theatre for Young Audiences production of ELEPHANT AND PIGGY: WE ARE IN A PLAY!, and most recently, Metropolis Arts Center's NOISES OFF, is directing. Jake Ganzer is Choreographer, David Zizic is Music Director, and Matthew Silar is Stage Manager. Press opening is Friday, November 19, 2021, at 8 pm.



Leading Lehman's cast will be Actor's Equity member Sierra White (ALL SHOOK UP, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and FREAKY FRIDAY at the Raue Center for the Arts) as Lucy. Neil Stratman, whose credits include THE FULL MONTY and Jacques Brel'S LONESOME LOSERS OF THE NIGHT with Theo Ubique, TOMORROW MORNING for Kokandy Productions, and most recently, NOISES OFF with director Joe Lehman at Metropolis, will play the title role of Charlie Brown. The cast also includes Jimmy Hogan (of Citadel's ANNIE) as Schroeder; Marcellus Burt (of Griffin's RAGTIME, Porchlight's SUNSET BOULEVARD, and Citadel's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT) as Linus;, Alley Ellis (Midsommer Flight's THE TEMPEST) as Sally; and Tuesdai B. Perry (PrideArts' PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT and Emerald City's THE WIZ) as Snoopy. Understudies are Marquis Bundy, Michael J. Santos, and Korinne Yonan.

The design and production team includes Jeff award-winner Eric Luchen (Scenic Design), Colin Meyer (Costume Design), Jonesy Jones (Sound Design), Samuel Stephen (Lighting Design), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Props Design), Nick Peebles (Technical Director), Ellen Phelps (Production Manager), Blake Bortnik (Sound Crew), and Samantha Theilman (Assistant Stage Manager).



Tickets are $20.00 for previews and $40 - $45 for the regular run, and are on sale now at www.citadeltheatre.org. State COVID restrictions in effect at the time will be enforced at Citadel's 144-seat performing space at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest.