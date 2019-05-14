Cirque du Soleil Celebrates 30th Year Visiting Chicago

To mark the arrival of Cirque du Soleil's latest spellbinding production, VOLTA, in Chicago, more than 60 men and women, including many Chicagoans, pushed more than 100 supporting poles to raise the canvas of the iconic Big Top to its final position for the opening of the show on Friday, May 18!

2019 is a special year for Chicago and Cirque du Soleil as it marks the 30th anniversary of the coming of the circus troupe in the Windy City. Indeed, the first-ever Cirque du Soleil touring show to visit the USA, CIRQUE RÉINVENTÉ, stopped by Chicago in 1989 for the first time. This year, VOLTA will then be the 25th production to be presented in the area since the Canadian company first visited.

Energetic, urban and contemporary, VOLTA is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.





