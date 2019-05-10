Church Of Beethoven, Oak Park Presents Michael Kent Smith

Church of Beethoven, Oak Park welcomes back world renowned guitarist Michael Kent Smith.

The program this year is called "La Conección Celta" and will explore the relationship between music from Spain and Celtic music. The folk music of the Spanish region of Galicia is incredibly similar to the traditional music of Ireland and Scotland, so much so that the bagpipes are their principal instrument. There are many theories as to how this happened and none are 100% certain -- but one way or another, it worked out that way.

The concert will feature music from Galicia as well as some more traditionally "Spanish" sounding Flamenco pieces from Andalusia. Next, the musical vibe will drift in a northerly direction and Michael will play some Irish and Scottish pieces as well as some of his own music that contains both Spanish and Celtic influences and brings his electronic pedal setup into the game. We are really excited and look forward to the concert and hopefully seeing you there!

Don't miss this exciting musical event! Tickets are only $10 ($5 for kids). TICKETS: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4234544.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You