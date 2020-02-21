The Church of Beethoven, Oak Park will bring back the Folias Duo.

Flutist Carmen Maret and guitarist Andrew Bergeron of the Folias Duo are a married couple whose unique interpersonal performer-composer collaboration of seventeen years breathes new life into classical music.

Folias Duo melds characteristics of European classical music with jazz, world music and the art of improvisation. The rhythms, contours, and textures of their meticulously crafted and scenic music continue to test the technical and sonic limitations of the intimate flute and guitar combination.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Folias Duo's performing career has taken them to stages throughout the United States, South America, and Europe. Folias Duo's self-booked 2019 summer tour included twenty concert performances throughout the western United States.

One performance only - Sunday, March 15th at 10:30 am.

Tickets are only $15 for general admission and $10 for students / kids

Don't miss this exciting performance!

WHAT: Church of Beethoven, Oak Park presents Folias Duo!

WHEN: Sunday, March 15th 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: International Mansion 509 N. Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL

COST: $15 ADULTS, $10 STUDENTS

TICKETS: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4492307





