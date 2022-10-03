Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christy Bennett's FORGOTTEN SONGWRITERS Announced At Bethany Lutheran Crystal Lake

Christy Bennett is one of Chicago's premier jazz artists whose quest for gypsy jazz led her to discover buried musical treasures.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Musical talent is a precious gift which can inspire, engage, educate, and entertain. Bethany Lutheran Church of Crystal Lake will feature the exceptional musical talent of Christy Bennett with her program, Forgotten Songwriters on Oct. 16 at 3 pm at the church, 76 W. Crystal Lake Avenue.

Christy Bennett is one of Chicago's premier jazz artists whose quest for gypsy jazz led her to discover buried musical treasures. She focuses on the work of women, and those who are black, indigenous, and people of color. The Forgotten Songwriters will feature music by some of Bennett's favorite female songwriters from the 30s and 40s as well as stories about their backgrounds and careers.

According to Chicago Classical Review, "Bennett's voice was sweet and supple, and her relaxed, soft-edge phrasing flowed with the relaxed confidence of a true jazz singer."

Classically trained with a degree in Vocal Performance from DePaul University, Christy was drawn to jazz through classes and combos. As an educator, Christy has taught voice and piano at the Academy of Music and Art. She is Director of Development and Personnel at Access Contemporary Music in Chicago's Ravenswood area.

Bethany Lutheran Church is a community of faith committed to gathering people together for renewal and service. Located at 76 West Crystal Lake Avenue, the corner of Crystal Lake Avenue and McHenry Avenue, the congregation has a global mission with a downtown Crystal Lake center. Bethany Arts Series presents several musical programs each year to inspire, comfort, entertain and engage the community. The concert is hosted by the church with a free will collection.

For more information, visit the Bethany Lutheran Church website www.BethanyCL.com.


