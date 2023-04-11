Chicago's Concert Dance Community Reunites to Support Chicago Dancers United

Artists from the Chicago professional dance community are once again uniting for an evening of high heels and high camp in Dance Divas 2023. All proceeds from the event benefit The Dancers' Fund, which provides short-term financial assistance to Chicago dance industry professionals for preventative health care and critical medical needs. Showcasing members from the area's preeminent concert dance companies, Dance Divas offers a night of music, dance, and laughter at the legendary Baton Show Lounge. The festivities will kick off with a VIP Champagne Reception at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 20.

"The breadth of dance talent in Chicago is unmatched," said Jeremy Plummer, artistic director and co-choreographer of Dance Divas. "The only element that surpasses our world-class artistry is our commitment to showing up and supporting each other, which is reflected by the many performers who are donating their time and creativity to strengthen the fabric of our community and assist those who may face critical medical needs requiring support from The Dancers' Fund.

This year's theme is "A Night at the Movies," featuring leading male professional dancers in full drag honoring the legendary dancing divas from the silver screen.

"What's truly unique about Dance Divas is that it brings together the choreography and athleticism of concert dance combined with the pageantry and excitement of drag performance, blending the best elements of each art form to create a totally unique experience," said Plummer. In total, "A Night at the Movies" will feature more than 40 Chicago-based dancers from twelve companies.

This year's Dance Divas Lineup includes:

Evan Boersma, The Joffrey Ballet

Katlin Michael Bourgeois, independent artist

Joshua Blake Carter, Giordano Dance Chicago

Fernando Duarte, The Joffrey Ballet

Ethan Kirshbaum, Chicago Movement Collective

Jackson Liee, Visceral Dance Chicago

Harrison McEldowney, independent artist

Joe Musiel, C5 "create with no limits"

Jimi Loc Nguyen, independent artist

Eddy Ocampo, Leveldance

Jonathan Pacheco, Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater

Jeremy Plummer, C5 "create with no limits"

Jordan Ricks, C5 "create with no limits."

Cesar Salinas, Giordano Dance Chicago

Isaac Stauffer, Chicago Tap Theatre

"The Dancers' Fund is an important safety net for those working in the professional dance industry, including choreographers, directors, professional dancers, and others, who need short-term financial assistance with critical medical and routine wellness expenses," said Nathaniel Ekman, executive director of Chicago Dancers United. "It's a wonderful example of artists supporting other artists as Dance Divas unites our local top-tier professional talent for a fun and exciting evening that strengthens our thriving dance community here in Chicago."

Co-chairs of Dance Divas 2023 are Sarah Kelley and Jay Frankovich. Harrison McEldowney is co-choreographer.