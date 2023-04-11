Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago's Concert Dance Community Reunites to Support Chicago Dancers United

All proceeds from the event benefit The Dancers' Fund.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Chicago's Concert Dance Community Reunites to Support Chicago Dancers United

Artists from the Chicago professional dance community are once again uniting for an evening of high heels and high camp in Dance Divas 2023. All proceeds from the event benefit The Dancers' Fund, which provides short-term financial assistance to Chicago dance industry professionals for preventative health care and critical medical needs. Showcasing members from the area's preeminent concert dance companies, Dance Divas offers a night of music, dance, and laughter at the legendary Baton Show Lounge. The festivities will kick off with a VIP Champagne Reception at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 20.

"The breadth of dance talent in Chicago is unmatched," said Jeremy Plummer, artistic director and co-choreographer of Dance Divas. "The only element that surpasses our world-class artistry is our commitment to showing up and supporting each other, which is reflected by the many performers who are donating their time and creativity to strengthen the fabric of our community and assist those who may face critical medical needs requiring support from The Dancers' Fund.

This year's theme is "A Night at the Movies," featuring leading male professional dancers in full drag honoring the legendary dancing divas from the silver screen.

"What's truly unique about Dance Divas is that it brings together the choreography and athleticism of concert dance combined with the pageantry and excitement of drag performance, blending the best elements of each art form to create a totally unique experience," said Plummer. In total, "A Night at the Movies" will feature more than 40 Chicago-based dancers from twelve companies.

This year's Dance Divas Lineup includes:

  • Evan Boersma, The Joffrey Ballet
  • Katlin Michael Bourgeois, independent artist
  • Joshua Blake Carter, Giordano Dance Chicago
  • Fernando Duarte, The Joffrey Ballet
  • Ethan Kirshbaum, Chicago Movement Collective
  • Jackson Liee, Visceral Dance Chicago
  • Harrison McEldowney, independent artist
  • Joe Musiel, C5 "create with no limits"
  • Jimi Loc Nguyen, independent artist
  • Eddy Ocampo, Leveldance
  • Jonathan Pacheco, Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater
  • Jeremy Plummer, C5 "create with no limits"
  • Jordan Ricks, C5 "create with no limits."
  • Cesar Salinas, Giordano Dance Chicago
  • Isaac Stauffer, Chicago Tap Theatre

"The Dancers' Fund is an important safety net for those working in the professional dance industry, including choreographers, directors, professional dancers, and others, who need short-term financial assistance with critical medical and routine wellness expenses," said Nathaniel Ekman, executive director of Chicago Dancers United. "It's a wonderful example of artists supporting other artists as Dance Divas unites our local top-tier professional talent for a fun and exciting evening that strengthens our thriving dance community here in Chicago."

Co-chairs of Dance Divas 2023 are Sarah Kelley and Jay Frankovich. Harrison McEldowney is co-choreographer.




UIS Performing Arts Center Announces Ticket Lottery For THE BOOK OF MORMON On April 18, 19 Photo
UIS Performing Arts Center Announces Ticket Lottery For THE BOOK OF MORMON On April 18, 19 And 20
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards(r) including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Springfield, IL playing at UIS Performing Arts Center on April 18th, 19th and 20th. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each.
The Den Theatre Announces JERROD CARMICHAEL: SLEEPLESS WITHOUT BOYFRIEND On The Heath Main Photo
The Den Theatre Announces JERROD CARMICHAEL: SLEEPLESS WITHOUT BOYFRIEND On The Heath Mainstage, April 11-16
The Den Theatre has announced Jerrod Carmichael: Sleepless without boyfriend, featuring five stand-up performances April 11 and April 13 - 16 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
GRAMMY Winner Third Coast Percussion Blends Street Dance, EDM And Classical In One Perform Photo
GRAMMY Winner Third Coast Percussion Blends Street Dance, EDM And Classical In One Performance In METAMORPHOSIS
Third Coast Percussion, a GRAMMY Award-winning quartet of classically trained percussionists, has announced Metamorphosis, a Chicago Premiere that culminates the ensemble's 2022-23 Chicago concert season.
BLIPPI Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 3 Photo
BLIPPI Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 3
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Springfield on Friday, November 3.

More Hot Stories For You


BLIPPI Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 3BLIPPI Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 3
April 10, 2023

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Springfield on Friday, November 3.
Cast & Creative Team Set for US Premiere of TANGO at PrideArtsCast & Creative Team Set for US Premiere of TANGO at PrideArts
April 10, 2023

PrideArts’ 2022-23 season will close with the US Premiere of TANGO by Singaporean-born and London-based playwright Joel Tan.
PlayGround-Chicago Concludes Season 1 In-Person With Best Of PlayGround-Chicago GalaPlayGround-Chicago Concludes Season 1 In-Person With Best Of PlayGround-Chicago Gala
April 10, 2023

Playwright incubator PlayGround-Chicago celebrates the best writers and short works from its inaugural season and its first in-person performance at the BEST OF PLAYGROUND-CHICAGO GALA.
Styx to Play Aurora's RiverEdge Park in JulyStyx to Play Aurora's RiverEdge Park in July
April 10, 2023

Don't miss the chance to see the iconic classic rock band Styx take the stage at downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m.
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Announces Program For Its Summer Series, FacetsHubbard Street Dance Chicago Announces Program For Its Summer Series, Facets
April 10, 2023

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) has announced program selections for the final performances of its 45th Anniversary Sapphire Season: Facets, featuring two world premieres and acclaimed revivals from the company's celebrated repertoire, including founder Lou Conte's beloved Georgia.
share