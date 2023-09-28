Chicago's Best Drag Artists Bring You TIME WARP An Interactive Rocky Horror Time Warp Experience

Redline VR, located at 4702 N. Ravenswood, is Chicago's immersive entertainment center and virtual reality arcade bar. This Halloween, Redline VR presents “Time Warp - A Rocky Horror Immersive Pop-Up,” and welcomes Dr. Frank-N-Furter and other famous characters into the Raven Room, Redline VR's events space within the arcade.

“Time Warp - A Rocky Horror Immersive Pop-up” will transform the space into the classic movie Thursday, Oct. 26, Fridays, Oct. 20 and 27, Saturdays, Oct. 21 and 28, Sunday, Oct. 29, Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 31 starting at 7 p.m.

The event will feature themed cocktails, plenty of photo ops, and deals on themed VR games. Guests who attend will witness Chicago's best drag artists roaming the floor of both the VR arcade and the Raven Room. There are many opportunities to upgrade this free event starting at $20 as well as VIP options available. A family friendly version of the event will take place Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.

Please follow this link to see the wide variety of programming and ticket options for Redline's VR “Time Warp - A Rocky Horror Immersive Pop-up.” All additional Redline VR information can be found at www.redlinevr.com.

Additional Highlights:

Time Warp

October 20, 21, 26, 27, and 31 • 8 and 11:30 p.m.

Time Warps are a series of drag lip sync performances of the popular Rocky Horror songs that occur in the front and back and culminate in a large group dance with the audience - the Time Warp. The entire series happens twice each night usually at 8 p.m. and then again at 11:30 p.m.

The cast features drag entertainers such as Yur Unkle portraying Brad, Spjork playing Janet, Zenon TeaVee portraying Eddie, Jahnathan as Rocky, and TiKi Vonté as Dr Frankenfurter. With company members of Counterfeit Combat and The Olde School Shakespeare Collective playing Transylvanians and other fun times. Audiences will have the opportunities to meet face to face with some of their favorite Rocky Horror characters and see them performed in a whole new style.

Saturday, October 28 • 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. • Time Warp starts at 11 p.m.

DRK Night Festival

On this one-of-a-kind night, goth bands will take the stage before the usual time warps, this time at 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Bands include:

Gramma

We Weren't Invited

Squint

Scarlet Demore

Pat and the Pissers

Sunday, October 29 • 3 - 6 p.m.

Family Pop-Up

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun with a costume contest and family-friendly time warp.

Sunday, October 29 • 7 - 11 p.m. (age18+)

Supernatural Stripdown Burlesque Show

Supernatural Stripdown will be a spooky seductive showcase of some of Chicago's best Drag and Burlesque Artists. Hosted and Co-Produced by Zenon TeaVee and Chicago Burlesque legend Sio Bast. This show will be 18+ with Halloween acts that will be sure to tantalize and tease you and keep you driving right into the holiday spirit.

Monday, October 30 • 7 - 10 p.m.

Halloween Trivia by Marshall

Tuesday October 31 • 7:30 - 11 p.m.

Pressure's Spooky Halloween Comedy Showcase

Founder Aaron Sawyer opened Redline VR, an immersive entertainment bar featuring virtual reality (VR) arcade and escape room experiences located at 4702 N. Ravenswood Ave in 2019 and added The Raven Room in 2021. Redline VR is Chicago's #1 Nerd Bar, featuring Chicago's Largest Dungeons & Dragons community, Magic the Gathering, trivia, disc golf, skeeball, comedy, cats, karaoke, and live music. Local brews, themed cocktails, and themed pop-ups are ideal for families, coworkers, or date nights. Event line-ups, reservations and/or a full menu of pricing may be found at www.redlinevr.com or by calling 773-236-6868. Group sales and special events may be scheduled by contacting play@redlinevr.com .