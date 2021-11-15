Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade and Randolph Street Market Make Their Triumphant Return This Season

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returns this year with hundreds of talented performers from near and far. Several hundred thousand Chicagoans and visitors are expected to line the streets in celebration of this time-honored event.

This year marks the iconic Parade's 87th year. On Thursday, November 25, the free, family-friendly event will kick off at 8 a.m. on the corner of State Street and Ida B. Wells Dr., and travel north on State Street to Randolph, concluding at 11 a.m. (CST)

Parade highlights include beloved mascot Teddy Turkey and Santa Claus himself, plus a great collection of diverse and captivating groups. Look America's Clogging All*Stars, Chesterton High School Show Choir, Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, Chicago Wheel Jam by Cirques Experience, Marist High School Marching Band and the Windy City Ghostbusters. You'll find many talented marching bands, several festive floats, outstanding staged theatrical performances, equestrian groups including the great Budweiser Clydesdales, cultural groups and hundreds of dedicated volunteers.

"We are so excited to return with the 2021 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade after last year's parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said CFA Events director Phil Purevich. "We are so grateful that the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade has been a staple in the lives of Chicagoans for generations, and we are thrilled with what we have prepared for this year's show and to continue to be a part of these cherished memories."

Attendees making their way downtown on Thanksgiving are invited to experience the Parade in style with VIP access as an Individual Sponsor. With limited, show-center seating available, VIP ticket holders get the best view of the Parade from grandstand seating in the VIP Zone. For more information about how to become an Individual Sponsorship, please go to https://www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com/2021-individual-sponsorship/.

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will be airing live at 8:00 a.m. on VPOD-TV 59.3 as well as on VPOD-TV's Roku station. A rebroadcast of the parade will air at 5:00 p.m. as well.

For more information, visit https://www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com/.