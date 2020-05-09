Chicago Symphony Orchestra is Considering a Downsized Reopening With Socially-Distanced Musicians and Audience

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is weighing its options for a return to live performances, which may only include half of the orchestra on stage.

Jeff Alexander, Present of the CSO Association, told WBBM that the orchestra may have a grand reopening, or a phased-in reopening, with the musicians practicing social distancing on stage.

"Our current measurements indicate that we could get about half the orchestra on the stage -- so, about 48 to 50 musicians," he said. "There's a lot of repertoire that can be performed with that many musicians, a lot of wonderful repertoire."

Alexander also says that the audience would be required to social-distance, causing the 2,500-capacity auditorium to only seat 420 patrons.

Despite donors, family foundations, and corporate sponsors, the CSO is still expected to face a "multi-million-dollar deficit" this year.

The orchestra's fall season is set to begin the third week in September.

Listen to Alexander's full interview with WBBM below:





