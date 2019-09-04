Chicago Premiere Of RHONDA BADONDA: THE ADVENTURES OF A GIRL WITH A PAIN IN HER BRAIN Announced At The Greenhouse Theater

The Greenhouse Theatre Center presents Rhonda Badonda: The Adventures of a Girl with a Pain in Her Brain, written and performed by Rhonda S. Musak and directed by Gareth Hendee, October 3 - 6 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue. Opening night is Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Performances are Thursday, Oct. 3, Friday, Oct. 4, Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. with a short talkback after each performance. Single tickets are $25 and may be purchased at www.greenhousetheater.org/rhondabadonda or at 773.404.7336.

From the time she was a child and far into adulthood, Rhonda was squeaking by. Is she "dumb?" Or is it something else that is holding her back and making life so challenging? Why does she need so many self-help books and even a dating coach? At the heart of Rhonda Badonda are themes of determination and persistence tied together with a medical mystery. It is an often-hilarious autobiographical story of one woman's journey dealing with the undiagnosed learning disabilities that impact every area of her life, and her quest to find treatment.

Audiences will venture with Rhonda inside her brain, a place where the terrain shape-shifts continually leaving her lost, confused and ultimately more and more determined to get to the bottom of what's wrong with her. The woman who solves this mystery as she diagnoses Rhonda's learning disabilities - learning disabilities that 99.9% of people do not know exist - also holds the key to Rhonda's healing and a future filled with possibility. The treatment that Rhonda is given is an extremely powerful but little-known sound-based therapy employing the music of Mozart: The Tomatis Method. Those who have experienced the Tomatis Method have ultimately found it to be enormously effective and completely life changing.

The Review Vancouver said, the one-woman tour de force is "Compelling ... at times humorous, at times heartbreaking ... ultimately inspiring." With Plank Magazine calling the show "Beautiful...a credit to the solo show format. Rhonda Musak...fills the stage with motion and personality. She slips into her many characters with ease...lovingly crafted and portrayed...a story she tells with glowing wit and humor. Rhonda Badonda shines in its expression of the beauty and strangeness of the mind."

The artistic team includes: Gareth Hendee, director; Michael Growler, costume designer and Catherine Mardis, sound designer.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You