Chicago Philharmonic to Host Community Concert At Columbus Park Refectory

In its third community concert of 2019, Chicago Philharmonic (recipient of the 2019 Community Relations of the Year award by the Illinois Council of Orchestras) presents Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic at Columbus Park in Austin as part of the Chicago Park District and Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Night Out in the Parks initiative. Led by Chicago Phil Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck, this signature community engagement program brings music opportunities to students and community members of all ages and backgrounds as they rehearse and perform alongside Chicago Philharmonic's world-class musicians.

Chicago Phil is proud to present a program with works representing different cultural communities of the richly diverse city of Chicago. Highlights include works by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, African American composer William Grant Still, Polish composer Frédéric Chopin, Italian composer Pietro Mascagni, and traditional Chinese piece Dance of the Golden Snake.

Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra, Introduction

Chopin/Glazunov Polonaise from Chopiniana

Bartok Romanian Folk Dances

Brahms Symphony No. 4, Movt. 3

Mascagni Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana

Traditional Dance of the Golden Snake

Grant Still Symphony No. 1, Movt. 1

Márquez Danzón No. 2

Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Finale

Sunday, July 28

Columbus Park Refectory

5701 W Jackson Blvd

3-5pm - side-by-side rehearsal

6pm - free side-by-side concert





