Chicago Philharmonic Presents Free Concert In Rogers Park

Chicago Philharmonic brings Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic to Rogers Park for the first time in their final summer 2019 concert of the program, presented in association with Chicago Parks District and Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Night Out in the Parks initiative.

Chicago Phil (recipient of the 2019 Community Relations of the Year award by the Illinois Council of Orchestras) brings student and community musicians from across the city to rehearse and perform a symphonic concert alongside world-class musicians in Chicago's beautiful parks.

Led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck, Chicago Phil is proud to present a program with works representing different cultural communities of the richly diverse city of Chicago. Highlights include works by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, African American composer William Grant Still, Polish composer Frédéric Chopin, Italian composer Pietro Mascagni, and traditional Chinese piece Dance of the Golden Snake.

The event will also feature a pre-concert reception celebrating Chicago Philharmonic being awarded a grant from U.S. Bank's Community Possible program supporting Chi Phil AMP, a community engagement program which provides young music students with meaningful, repeated in-school interactions with, and mentoring by, Chicago Philharmonic musicians.

Since the Chicago Philharmonic launched Side by Side in 2015, the program has been received enthusiastically and has steadily expanded. Summer 2019 included five free concerts at Humboldt Park, Ping Tom Memorial Park, Columbus Park Refectory, Hamilton Park and Pottawatomie Park. The program will also return to South Shore Cultural Center in December for a holiday-themed program.

Spots for community musicians and student musicians as young as 8 are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Registration is required at http://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/2018-side-by-side-with-the-chicago-philharmonic-registration/

Saturday, August 17

Pottawattomie Park

7340 N Rogers Ave

3-5pm - side-by-side rehearsal

5:30-6pm reception and refreshments with U.S. Bank

6pm - free side-by-side concert

Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra, Introduction

Chopin/Glazunov Polonaise from Chopiniana

Bartok Romanian Folk Dances

Brahms Symphony No. 4, Movt. 3

Mascagni Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana

Traditional Dance of the Golden Snake

Grant Still Symphony No. 1, Movt. 1

Márquez Danzón No. 2

Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Finale

Sousa Stars and Stripes Forever





