Chicago Philharmonic Announces Nationwide Search for Executive Director

The Chicago Philharmonic Society has launched a nationwide search for a new Executive Director. The ideal candidate will have significant arts leadership experience, a background in symphonic music, and a passion for Chicago Philharmonic's unique musician-led governance.

The Society's mission is to excite, engage, and transform diverse audiences with the beauty and power of music through its inclusive community of musicians and community members. Since 1989, Chicago Philharmonic has served as a unique and important part of Chicago's music ecosystem, providing self-presented concerts in Chicago and the North Shore, community engagement services to people of all ages and backgrounds, and contractual collaborations with local and international organizations.

The basis for Chicago Philharmonic's success is its egalitarian organizational structure, which imparts an extraordinary amount of leadership to its nearly 200 musician members. Because this innovative structure is at the forefront of orchestral governance, The Chicago Philharmonic Society recognizes the responsibility to push toward equity and inclusion in Chicago's ever evolving arts community.

When Donna Milanovich became Executive Director in 2010, her leadership and dedication launched Chicago Philharmonic into the 21st century. Her many achievements include: spearheading the move to the city of Chicago; the organization's first international exchange and music festival in 2018; new commissions; the creation of six interconnected community engagement programs; old collaborations and new relationships with prestigious local and worldwide organizations including Harris Theater, Auditorium Theatre, Chicago Theater and Joffrey Ballet, Pitchfork, English National Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, among others, as well as long standing relationships with Ravinia Festival and Salute to Vienna at Symphony Center; and, the 2020 Illinois Council of Orchestra's "Executive Director of the Year" award. In the past 11 years, she also helped Increase the number of Chicago Philharmonic season symphonic concerts and develop and establish a musician-curated chamber music series. Milanovich will step down from the role of Executive Director on June 30, 2021 and looks forward to more projects in music and social service.

"Donna Milanovich has provided extraordinary leadership to the Chicago Philharmonic throughout the past decade," noted Paul Judy, Chairman Emeritus and long-time Chicago Philharmonic supporter. "We were very fortunate to incorporate her creative energy, insight, and talent in our efforts, and we wish her the best as she moves into a new phase."

Commenting on her tenure, Milanovich said, "I have loved this job and the immensely talented people I have had the opportunity to work with every step of the way. In coming years, I will continue to support The Chicago Philharmonic Society as an advisor and contributor. I sincerely thank everyone who has made music a place of transformation and connection, and bravi to all those who worked with us to create a strong organization. It has been a wonderfully exhilarating ride."

Tom Manning, Chairman, added, "I would like to congratulate Donna on her remarkable achievements and thank her for building the organization into one of the nation's leading examples of musical excellence and egalitarian governance. We hope and anticipate that a new Executive Director will provide our influential organization with the same insight, leadership, and achievement that Donna provided over the past decade."

For more information about the Executive Director role and instructions for applying, please visit: https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/employment-opportunities/.