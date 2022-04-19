Chicago Opera Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season

COT is gearing up for the world premiere of Quamino's Map, but they have announced their 22/23 season lineup, which includes a long-awaited Chicago premiere, a new production of a well-loved classic, and several world premieres.

Check out the full lineup below!

King Roger (Chicago Premiere)

November 2022

A Chicago Premiere starring the famed baritone Mariusz Godlewski as King Roger and the internationally acclaimed soprano Iwona Sobotka joins him as Queen Roxana. COT Music Director Lidiya Yankovskaya conducts this concert, directed by Dylan Evans.

Albert Herring

January 2023

2023 marks the beginning of our 50th anniversary year, which will continue into the 23/24 season. What better way to kick it off than with a company favorite! Benjamin Britten's Albert Herring stars Miles Mykkanen, who has garnered recognition on the world's concert and operatic stages for his "focused, full-voiced tenor" (The New York Times). As well as Whitney Morrison, who Opera News raved that "This is a voice we need to hear live." as Lady Billows. Dame Jane Glover DBE conducts this production with Stephen Sposito directing.

The Life & Death(s) of Alan Turing (World Premiere)

March 2023

The 22/23 mainstage season closes in bold fashion with the World Premiere of Taiwanese American composer Justine F. Chen's The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing. This innovative work, commissioned by American Lyric Theater and with text by David Simpatico, proudly embodies COT's commitment to developing the operatic canon for the next 50 years and beyond. Baritone Jonathan Michie will be starring in the title role. COT Music Director Lidiya Yankovskaya will conduct the show alongside director Peter Rothstein.

Subscribers get early access to tix for the TWO add-ons. The first add-on is the concert premiere of our next Vanguard Opera: Shawn E. Okpebholo and Mark Campbell's The Cook-Off, a comic opera in one act during the highly charged atmosphere of a televised cooking competition. As three contestants vie for the top prize, some truths about this country's relationship between food and history are revealed.

The second subscription add-on is a partnership with Music of Remembrance, a Seattle-based organization that fills a unique role throughout the world by remembering the Holocaust through music. This collaboration between MOR/COT will feature a world premiere chamber opera by Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer, paired with another of their earlier chamber operas.

