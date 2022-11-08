Chicago Magic Lounge to Present Comedy Magician Harrison Lampert's MIXTAPE & More This Winter

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, will continue its Artist-In-Residence series with Harrison Lampert's Mixtape, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, January 4 - March 29, 2023. Harrison's Mixtape combines magic, stand-up, sketch, improv, and some good ol' fashioned silliness all peppered with late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia. It's a comedic roller coaster out of the mind of Philadelphia 90s kid Harrison Lampert. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Who's Harrison Lampert? We don't really know. What we do know is that outside of his passion for finding the greatest lunch deal of all time and trying to understand the color teal, you may have seen him multiple times on your tv and phone. And now, he's bringing his show Mixtape to the Chicago Magic Lounge.

Harrison Lampert is an actor, comedian, and magician originally from Philadelphia. He has been seen in GHOSTED, Fresh Off The Boat, American Housewife, as well as The Daily Show. Lampert was also featured in the viral video "Magician Sells Weed to a Cop." He is an alumnus of The Groundlings Sunday Company and is a frequent performer at the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Mixtape will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, January 4 - March 29, 2023. Tickets are priced $40 (Main Floor) and $45 (Front Row).

The Family Show

Chicago Magic Lounge also announced the return of the Family Show! Happening monthly, the Family Show is a one-hour performance perfect for kids and adults alike. Winter performances take place Sunday January 4, February 5, and March 5 at 3pm.Tickets are priced $35 (Standard) and $45 (Front Row).

Holiday Week

Chicago Magic Lounge presents a week of Signature Shows between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The Holiday week schedule for The Signature Show is as follows:

December 26-30 at 7pm

Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30 at 10pm

New Year's Eve Signature Show, Friday, December 31 at 7pm, New Year's Eve Celebration Show at 10pm

Tickets for performances December 26-30 are (Front Row) $85, (Premium Main Floor) $72.50, (Standard Main Floor) $65, (Mezzanine) $52.50. Tickets to the early New Years Eve show are (Front Row) $90, (Premium Main Floor) $77.50, (Standard Main Floor) $70, (Mezzanine) $57.50.

Make your New Year's Eve extraordinary with a night of magic at The New Year's Eve Celebration, Saturday, December 31 at 10pm. The evening starts with close-up magic performed right at your cabaret table by our talented house magicians. In between visits, you will have time to socialize with your party and order from our full-service bar and kitchen. Table magic is followed by a 60-minute stage show. Tickets are $80 (Mezzanine); $85 (Standard Main Floor); $95 (Premium Main Floor) and $110 (Front Row). Ticket prices include a champagne toast at midnight and souvenir champagne flute.

Also Happening at Chicago Magic Lounge

Music & Magic

Mondays at 7:00pm

Tickets: General Admission $30

The Showcase

Tuesdays at 7:00pm

Tickets: Standard: $35; Front Row: $40

Artist-in-Residence Series

Wednesdays at 7:00pm

Paige Thompson, A Paige in Time, Now through December 21, 2022

Tickets: Standard: $40; Front Row: $45

What can you say about Paige Thompson? She's talented and quirky. She loves the Miami Dolphins and Oakland A's. Sequins and stilettos. And, above all else, Magic. Join Paige as she shares moments from her life that have motivated her to pursue her passion and fuel the inspiration for her unique take on Magic. Fun, interactive, and amazing, A Paige in Time is a Magic show with heart.

Paige Thompson travels the world sharing her distinctive brand of Magic. A resident company member of Chicago Magic Lounge, she has also wowed crowds in Branson, Missouri, Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh, the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, and House of Cards in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Signature Show

Thursdays-Sundays at 7:00pm, Fridays and Sundays at 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $85, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $72.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $65, Mezzanine $52.50.

The Signature Show was conceived in 2015 as an homage to the historic, Chicago magic bar scene. Experience close-up magic right at your table during the cocktail hour, followed by an hour of stage magic featuring masters of their craft performing feats of prestidigitation and sleight of hand. Guests who purchase Premium tickets (Front Row, Main Floor Cabaret, Main Floor Banquette) are invited to an exclusive performance of close-up magic directly after the main stage show in our 43-seat close-up gallery, The 654 Club.

Chicago Magic Lounge's 5th Anniversary

Come celebrate as Chicago Magic Lounge marks 5 years since bringing Chicago-style close-up magic back to the city! Join us for a very special week of Signature Shows February 23-26. Performer details and special offerings to be announced at a later date.

Note about the menu refresh - new items include:

BAKED GOAT CHEESE, chÃ¨vre, charred peppers, and Calabrian chili gremolata, served with a grilled baguette,

FLATBREAD caramelized onions, pancetta, roasted figs, and parmesan, herbs,

FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS, and VEGAN SLIDERS, two Impossibleâ„¢ sliders topped with caramelized onions, sautÃ©ed mushrooms, vegan dijonnaise.

Winter also marks the return of the seasonal drink The Cursed Apple, hot spiced cider (spirit-free or spiked).

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed evening shows with a legal guardian. Ages 5+ are allowed to The Family Show. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. The staff and performers of the Chicago magic lounge are fully vaccinated for covid 19. Ticket holders must attest to being fully vaccinated against covid-19 or have tested negative within 48 hours prior to your visit to enter the premises.

For a complete schedule of performances and more information about Chicago Magic Lounge, resident and guest performers, and more, please visit chicagomagiclounge.com.